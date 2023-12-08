Mayhem Strikes California Christmas Parade
Is UPenn Going to Fire Its President Over Her Disastrous Antisemitism Hearing?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 08, 2023 7:05 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has had a rough couple of days. She had a horrific exchange in front of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce this week, where she refused to say those calling for Jewish genocide are engaging in harassment. Jewish students have been besieged since the war in Gaza began in October. Magill was not alone—Harvard President Claudine Gay and Massachusetts Institute of Technology head Sally Kornbluth also refused to offer a direct condemnation of these antisemitic antics. The three stooges have been raked over the coals for this hearing. 

The fallout has been costly; UPenn lost a $100 million donation. Magill can say whatever she wants—it’s her right to do so—but there are consequences. And it would appear the board of trustees has reached its wit's end with this sideshow, finished with being embarrassed by those who simply cannot say that those who call for the killing of all Jews are flat-out wrong. CNN reported that no firm decision has been made when the board met on Thursday (via CNN): 

The walls appear to be caving in around the University of Pennsylvania’s president, Liz Magill, who faces scathing criticism over her performance at a House hearing earlier this week. 

Prominent donor Ross Stevens threatened to claw back a $100 million donation. The university’s board of trustees held an emergency meeting Thursday. And the powerful Wharton Board of Advisors that leads the university’s prominent business school called for a leadership change at the university. 

Magill remained president after the hastily arranged board gathering concluded Thursday, a source familiar with the proceedings told CNN. But Magill faced a rebellion from Wharton’s Board of Advisors, and a growing coalition of donors, politicians and business leaders who denounced her testimony. 

[…] 

The University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees held an emergency meeting Thursday. 

One source familiar with the board’s proceedings told CNN Scott Bok, the chair of Penn’s Board of Trustees, was expected Thursday or Friday to talk to Magill about possibly stepping down. But another source with close knowledge of the board’s activity denied that meeting was taking place and said the board was not close to holding discussions with Magill about a leadership change. 

A spokesperson for Penn said there is no immediate plan for the board to replace Magill. 

But Axios had the letter from the board asking for Magill to step down: 


University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill is being asked to resign by the board of Penn's Wharton Business School, according to a letter obtained by Axios. 

Why it matters: Pressure is mounting on Magill and several other Ivy League leaders, following their widely panned testimony earlier this week during a congressional hearing on antisemitism. 

[…] 

…Wharton's board of advisors wrote in a letter to Magill that it has held "an unprecedented" eight meetings since its regularly scheduled Nov. 16 meeting, mostly focused on student safety and other community issues related to antisemitism and "hate-based behavior" on Penn's campus. 

"[The Board] has been, and remains, deeply concerned about the dangerous and toxic culture on our campus that has been led by a select group of students and faculty and has been permitted by University leadership ... 

As a result of the University leadership's stated beliefs and collective failure to act, our board respectfully suggests to you and the Board of Trustees that the University requires new leadership with immediate effect." 

News of the letter was first reported by Penn's student newspaper. 

Let’s see what happens.

