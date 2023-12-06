Maybe We Should Do What German Police Did to Hamas Supporters Last Month

This story happened in Germany around Thanksgiving week, so apologies for circling back a bit, but it’s something law enforcement should consider doing here. We’ve seen too many posts showing vile antisemitism and mayhem being committed by these roving legions of neo-Jihadists who are taking over our college campuses and cities. I don’t care how it sounds: German police raided the homes of pro-Hamas supporters in late November, and we should do that here (via Associated Press):

Hundreds of police officers searched the properties of Hamas members and followers in Germany … following a formal ban on any activity by or in support of the militant group. The German government implemented the ban on Nov. 2 and dissolved Samidoun, a group that was behind a celebration in Berlin of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Germany’s domestic intelligence service estimates that Hamas has around 450 members in the country. Their activities range from expressions of sympathy and propaganda activities to financing and fundraising activities to strengthen the organization abroad. […] The raids, which mostly took place in Berlin, were meant to enforce the bans and to further investigate the groups, the German interior ministry said in a statement. A total of 16 properties were searched by 500 police officers in Berlin and the states of Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein.

A ban on any activity by this group might face some constitutional hurdles, but national security priorities have a funny way of justifying far-reaching searches, which should count. George Washington University has a report on how Hamas has been operating in the United States for years, with a massive gathering of terrorists occurring in Philadelphia back in 1993. The FBI has wiretaps to prove it. We’ve also deported members of the terror group. It may not have been an operation that involved hundreds of law enforcement officers, but there’s precedent here. The Council on American-Islamic Relations has been known to be an ally of Hamas as well.

Last weekend, this band of pro-terrorist activists targeted Jewish-owned or supposedly pro-Israeli businesses. The Times Square McDonald’s was besieged. These aren’t small gatherings either, and these people are the pool from which terror groups will recruit to carry out attacks. They should be surveilled by federal agents and tracked because I don’t trust one of them. You flash a swastika, as we’ve seen nationwide at these pro-Hamas rallies, yell, “from the river to the sea,” or hurl antisemitic epithets; you should be placed under federal surveillance. To the students on visas who participate in these pro-terrorist protests, they should be deported.

Cast a wide net because the enemy is already here and has been for some time (again).