Tipsheet

Neo-Jihadists Storm NYC, Philadelphia Targeting Jewish Businesses

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 04, 2023 8:35 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Parts of Philadelphia and New York City devolved into absolute mayhem over the weekend as pro-Palestinian demonstrators targeted Jewish-owned businesses or those they suspected of being operated by Jewish people.

It was a heinous display of antisemitism. Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro condemned what looked like the makings of a pogrom outside a falafel shop in the City of Brotherly Love. In Times Square, a McDonald's was attacked because they’re pro-Israeli or something.

The legions of pro-Jihadi trash that infested the streets were alarming, and again, all these people should be cataloged and surveilled since this is the pool from which radical Islamic terror groups will recruit for attacks. I didn’t see any swastikas this time, but they’ve popped up many times during these pro-Hamas rallies.

It’s not about Palestinian rights—it’s about hating Jewish people. They’re also the biggest bunch of crybabies since the Women’s March:

Canada has also seen some nastiness from these folks:


Tags: ISRAEL

