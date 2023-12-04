Neo-Jihadists Storm NYC, Philadelphia Targeting Jewish Businesses

Parts of Philadelphia and New York City devolved into absolute mayhem over the weekend as pro-Palestinian demonstrators targeted Jewish-owned businesses or those they suspected of being operated by Jewish people.

Advertisement

From the river to the sea, Big Mac will be free https://t.co/vj9j1p34ZK — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 3, 2023

Perfectly fitting they don’t want people to know Natural History.



Mobbing public spaces so the actual public can’t enjoy them the isn’t free speech.



Arrest.



(Just kidding it’s NYC, they’ll probably gives them each a free PlayStation or something.) https://t.co/O8sUDRsLOn — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 3, 2023

This is one of the most Jewish areas in NYC. This is intentional and will only get worse.



If you are sane, leave the city, not just Jews, anyone sane. Get out… https://t.co/POrl4GDXnT — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 2, 2023

Leftist terrorist supporters terrorize NYC. https://t.co/VXKO4xSr1R — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 3, 2023

It was a heinous display of antisemitism. Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro condemned what looked like the makings of a pogrom outside a falafel shop in the City of Brotherly Love. In Times Square, a McDonald's was attacked because they’re pro-Israeli or something.

Tonight in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism — not a peaceful protest.



A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history. https://t.co/WS2guahnsQ — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) December 4, 2023

An antisemitic mob has descended on Michael Solomonov's falafel restaurant in Philadelphia. They demand a boycott of Jewish goods. Michael Solomonov is a James Beard Award-winning chef. He makes some of the best hummus outside Israel, as well as outstanding lamb and other dishes.… https://t.co/JlyJiNplJY — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 4, 2023

Many of the same people who spent four years screaming “Trump is literally Hitler” are now partaking in weekly protests that target Jews. https://t.co/devFaoCyoC — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) December 4, 2023

The legions of pro-Jihadi trash that infested the streets were alarming, and again, all these people should be cataloged and surveilled since this is the pool from which radical Islamic terror groups will recruit for attacks. I didn’t see any swastikas this time, but they’ve popped up many times during these pro-Hamas rallies.

It’s not about Palestinian rights—it’s about hating Jewish people. They’re also the biggest bunch of crybabies since the Women’s March:

Visibly Jewish person walks by pro-Hamas NYC rally yesterday.



He gets called a “nazi,” “k*ke,” “Jew piece of shit,” and a “genocide supporter”



At what point are we going to stop pretending any of this is about supporting Palestinians or a ceasefire?pic.twitter.com/PyxV2dKJAb — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 30, 2023

Advertisement

You can't make it up: At the 1:20 mark, a young pro-Palestine activist screaming at the cops that the only pro-Israeli in a sea of people screaming expletives at him, is the one inciting violence. Dance on, smiley dude https://t.co/IwakpmNocJ — Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) December 4, 2023





Happening now at @Penn. Hundreds of students marching chanting for “Intifada revolution.”



Imagine being a Jewish student there… pic.twitter.com/8d0uEl6sQf — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) December 4, 2023

Canada has also seen some nastiness from these folks:

Angry men chanting “from the river to the sea” at 2 Jewish women on the subway in Toronto, Canada.



Via @ShirionOrg pic.twitter.com/PmGad48HZU — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 3, 2023

Update: This is actually in Vancouver, BC Canada, not Toronto. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 4, 2023



