Joe Rogan, Elon Musk Hilariously Spark Exchange On X Over Failing MSNBC

Host of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” Joe Rohan and Elon Musk, who needs no introduction, sparked a rare social media exchange over rumors that the billionaire is looking to buy MSNBC.

Advertisement

In a funny post, Rogan jokingly said that if Musk buys the failing left-wing network, he would like host Rachel Maddox’s job. He even said he would start dressing like her, wearing her, and “telling the same lies.”

“Deal,” Musk replied.

Donald Trump Jr. chimed in, saying he might also have to throw his hat into the ring.

The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely 😂 https://t.co/YX2EznXfoF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2024

This comes after the network was in a state of panic after Comcast announced it would seek the channel due to ratings one can’t recover from. MSNBC saw a drop in rating of 40 percent based on 2023’s numbers.

The company announced it would create a spinoff from several cable networks, including E!, CNBC, USA, Oxygen, SYFY, and the Golf Channel. It would focus on its remaining brands, including NBC and Bravo.

Can't wait for this 👊 pic.twitter.com/OxeWfuV7mN — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 23, 2024

Please Elon, This would be such a great gift to help save humanity from the madness. ❤️🇺🇸🚀 — Tifdawg (@Tifdawg) November 24, 2024

🤣🤣🤣



This is going to be absolutely epic. The kind of thing people will talk about for years! — Don Daaf (@Don_Daaf) November 24, 2024