Joe Rogan, Elon Musk Hilariously Spark Exchange On X Over Failing MSNBC

Sarah Arnold  |  November 24, 2024 12:00 PM
Host of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” Joe Rohan and Elon Musk, who needs no introduction, sparked a rare social media exchange over rumors that the billionaire is looking to buy MSNBC. 

In a funny post, Rogan jokingly said that if Musk buys the failing left-wing network, he would like host Rachel Maddox’s job. He even said he would start dressing like her, wearing her, and “telling the same lies.”

“Deal,” Musk replied. 

Donald Trump Jr. chimed in, saying he might also have to throw his hat into the ring. 

This comes after the network was in a state of panic after Comcast announced it would seek the channel due to ratings one can’t recover from. MSNBC saw a drop in rating of 40 percent based on 2023’s numbers. 

The company announced it would create a spinoff from several cable networks, including E!, CNBC, USA, Oxygen, SYFY, and the Golf Channel. It would focus on its remaining brands, including NBC and Bravo. 

