Pro-Hamas Agitators Assault Cops, Crash NYC Christmas Celebration
President of Media Watchdog Reportedly Swatted Over 'Doxxing' Truck That Exposed Pro-Hamas...
As Israel and Hamas Agree to Extend Ceasefire, We Have Reports of a...
Why Biden's 'Deterrence' Isn't Doing Much Deterring
Enjoy Watching the Race Game Collapse
Will McCarthy Leave Congress Early? Here's What He Had to Say About It...
Dozens of Seniors in NYC Were Kicked Out of Nursing Home...to Make Way...
Rewarding Bad Behavior
Why We Uphold Conservative Values
Chuck Schumer Makes Admission About Antisemitism: It Comes From the Left
Eliminate Federal Intrusion in Education to Reduce Budget Deficit
EV Buses—Investors and Taxpayers Beware
Warren Buffett’s Partner Charlie Munger Died at Almost 100 – Here’s What You...
Remembering President John F. Kennedy On 60th Anniversary of the Tragedy
Tipsheet

A Familiar Symbol Was Spotted at Rockefeller Center Which Was Invaded by Pro-Terrorist Demonstrators

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 30, 2023 8:35 AM

If it happened once, it gets chalked up as an isolated incident, but twice—that’s a different story. As Katie wrote earlier this morning, hordes of pro-Hamas clowns invaded Rockefeller Center in New York City, intending to interrupt the Christmas tree lighting. They were at the wrong site, but there were confrontations with police, and some mayhem erupted between police and the pro-terrorist scum. And yes, there was another swastika sighting:

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time. At the outset of the Israel-Hamas war, pro-terrorist demonstrators infested Times Square, and swastikas were displayed. They were also shown in California (via USA Today):

Recommended

Cuomo Aide: How We Killed New York Ann Coulter
Advertisement


 In Times Square, New York City, a protester held up a phone displaying an image of a Nazi swastika on Sunday drawing condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League, which reported on the rally: “Rally-goers cast Zionists as fascists and bigots and referred to Zionists as ‘colonizers’ who should be removed from American cities.” 

In Irvine, California, a man was seen waving a large swastika flag on a freeway overpass on Tuesday. Multiple witnesses posted about the sighting on social media.  

The swastikas were just one facet of protests around the country with anti-Semitic themes, according to the ADL. 

And scores of pro-Palestinian folks have taken to social media to claim Israel is no better than Nazi Germany or accuse Israelis of being Nazis themselves, erroneously saying that genocide is being committed in Gaza. Are these pro-Palestinian, pro-Hamas, pro-terrorist rallies just neo-Nazi activity? Would it be accurate to call these people Nazis? They may not have world domination goals based on racial purity because it's all based on religious ones that have indeed been made public regarding the push to implement Sharia law and void liberal democratic constitutions. This side has also been clamoring to kill Jews for weeks. It may not be in German, but the intent remains the same. 

Advertisement

Same script. A slightly tweaked plot. Different actors.


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cuomo Aide: How We Killed New York Ann Coulter
Chuck Schumer Makes Admission About Antisemitism: It Comes From the Left Rebecca Downs
Shock And Awe Becomes Shrug And Yawn Kurt Schlichter
Enjoy Watching the Race Game Collapse Derek Hunter
Pro-Hamas Agitators Assault Cops, Crash NYC Christmas Celebration Katie Pavlich
White House Attempts Clean Up After Bizarre Biden Tweet Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cuomo Aide: How We Killed New York Ann Coulter
Advertisement