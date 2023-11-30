A Familiar Symbol Was Spotted at Rockefeller Center Which Was Invaded by Pro-Terrorist Demonstrators

If it happened once, it gets chalked up as an isolated incident, but twice—that’s a different story. As Katie wrote earlier this morning, hordes of pro-Hamas clowns invaded Rockefeller Center in New York City, intending to interrupt the Christmas tree lighting. They were at the wrong site, but there were confrontations with police, and some mayhem erupted between police and the pro-terrorist scum. And yes, there was another swastika sighting:

Advertisement

There’s someone with a swastika sign at the Free Palestine protest outside the Rockefeller Center tree lighting in NYC tonight. @CBSNewYork https://t.co/o8TOcH6zTj pic.twitter.com/5dMOBBftn2 — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) November 29, 2023

Crowds of Pro-Palestinian and Hamas Supporters have Attacked Police and Businesses in New York City tonight in an attempt to Disrupt and Destroy the Annual-Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Event in Manhattan; several Police Officers have reportedly been Injured with Riot and… pic.twitter.com/egJwBAPeqX — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 30, 2023

Pro-Palestinian Protester carries a BURNING NYPD cop hat, as the group marches through Manhattan for "Flood Tree Lighting for Gaza" Protest.



Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/NloLj00APx — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 30, 2023

🚨: NYPD makes arrests after Palestinian protesters fight some of the officers. More video to come. pic.twitter.com/RJDSFtg4po — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 30, 2023

This isn’t the first time. At the outset of the Israel-Hamas war, pro-terrorist demonstrators infested Times Square, and swastikas were displayed. They were also shown in California (via USA Today):

Times Square - a swastika was spotted on the phone of a pro Palestinian supporter earlier today at a rally supporting Hamas in NYC.



As history has shown us, the hatred that engulfs Jews never stops with Jews but rather, engulfs everything in its path. pic.twitter.com/Aw9aimoPgg — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 8, 2023





In Times Square, New York City, a protester held up a phone displaying an image of a Nazi swastika on Sunday drawing condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League, which reported on the rally: “Rally-goers cast Zionists as fascists and bigots and referred to Zionists as ‘colonizers’ who should be removed from American cities.” In Irvine, California, a man was seen waving a large swastika flag on a freeway overpass on Tuesday. Multiple witnesses posted about the sighting on social media. The swastikas were just one facet of protests around the country with anti-Semitic themes, according to the ADL.

And scores of pro-Palestinian folks have taken to social media to claim Israel is no better than Nazi Germany or accuse Israelis of being Nazis themselves, erroneously saying that genocide is being committed in Gaza. Are these pro-Palestinian, pro-Hamas, pro-terrorist rallies just neo-Nazi activity? Would it be accurate to call these people Nazis? They may not have world domination goals based on racial purity because it's all based on religious ones that have indeed been made public regarding the push to implement Sharia law and void liberal democratic constitutions. This side has also been clamoring to kill Jews for weeks. It may not be in German, but the intent remains the same.

Advertisement

Same script. A slightly tweaked plot. Different actors.

These morons are at the wrong tree lighting…but to the point:



First they come for the Saturday people and then the Sunday people. https://t.co/ot3OGYKH9w — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 30, 2023



