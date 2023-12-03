'Allahu Akbar': There Was a Terror Attack in Paris Last Night

Last night, a radical Muslim stabbed one tourist in Paris while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” and attempted to attack nearby bystanders with a hammer. Reportedly, this man has mental health problems, but on a more disconcerting level, this man was already known to French authorities. He was sentenced to prison in 2016 on terror charges (via CBS News):

The attack took place close to the Eiffel Tower during a busy weekend night and came with the country on its highest alert for attacks as tensions rise against the background of the war between Israel and Hamas.

"We will not give in to terrorism," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on social media after the attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was sending his condolences to the family of a German killed in the "terrorist attack."

French anti-terror prosecutors said that they would now take on the investigation.

The attacker was known to authorities as a radical Islamist and was being treated for mental illness, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said at the scene by the River Seine, adding that the man had shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") before being arrested.

Authorities said he fatally stabbed the German tourist with a knife and then used a hammer to attack others as he sought to escape on the other side of the River Seine.

The area by Bir Hakeim bridge, usually thronging with tourists and locals, was cordoned off by police and bright with the flashing lights of security forces and emergency services.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the attacker, born in 1997, is French and has been arrested in an investigation into murder and attempted murder.

Darmanin said the man had already been sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison for planning another attack which he failed to carry out.