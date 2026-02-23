The Women's Hockey Team Snubbed Trump's SOTU Invite

Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
Trump Won’t Say It Out Loud but His Team Thinks They Know Who Should Succeed Him in 2028
Trump Won’t Say It Out Loud but His Team Thinks They Know Who...
You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho
You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho
OpenAI Flagged Canada Mass Shooter for Violent Content, but Didn't Contact the Authorities
OpenAI Flagged Canada Mass Shooter for Violent Content, but Didn't Contact the Authorities
The Atlantic Thinks Republicans Have a 'Nazi Problem'
The Atlantic Thinks Republicans Have a 'Nazi Problem'
Guess What David Hogg Blamed for Mexican Cartel Gun Violence
Guess What David Hogg Blamed for Mexican Cartel Gun Violence
Gavin Newsom Continues to Lie About His Privileged Childhood
Gavin Newsom Continues to Lie About His Privileged Childhood
Man Pleads Guilty After Federal Prosecutors Uncovered $1.6 Million SNAP Fraud in Milwaukee
Man Pleads Guilty After Federal Prosecutors Uncovered $1.6 Million SNAP Fraud in Milwaukee
VIP
Proof that Anti-Gun Group Cares About Control, Not Safety
Proof that Anti-Gun Group Cares About Control, Not Safety
Here's How the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling Exposes Liberal Justices Desire to Expand Executive Power
Here's How the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling Exposes Liberal Justices Desire to Expand...
The Violence in Mexico Vindicates Trump’s Push to Treat Drug Cartels As Terrorists Organizations
The Violence in Mexico Vindicates Trump’s Push to Treat Drug Cartels As Terrorists...
Gavin Newsom Doubles Down on His Racist Comments: It's 'Fake F**king Outrage'
Gavin Newsom Doubles Down on His Racist Comments: It's 'Fake F**king Outrage'
Trump Predicts the Supreme Court Could Rule Against His Birthright Citizenship Case After Tariff Ruling
Trump Predicts the Supreme Court Could Rule Against His Birthright Citizenship Case After...
Limited Government, Lasting Opportunity
Limited Government, Lasting Opportunity
Tipsheet

The Women's Hockey Team Snubbed Trump's SOTU Invite

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 23, 2026 5:00 PM
The Women's Hockey Team Snubbed Trump's SOTU Invite
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

The United States Women’s Olympic Hockey Team will be skipping out on President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, a Team USA spokesman told NBC on Monday.

Advertisement

Trump extended invitations to both the men’s and women’s teams after their gold medal runs in the 2026 Games. He called the men’s team through FBI Director Kash Patel as during a post-game celebration to make the invite, stating that he would provide a military plane for their transportation. He also joked that he would have to invite the women as well, otherwise the Democrats might impeach him.

Recommended

You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FBI KASH PATEL SPORTS WOMEN'S SPORTS

A spokesman for USA Hockey told NBC that the women wouldn’t be accepting Trump’s invitation, citing vague “academic” and “professional” obligations that were scheduled beforehand, and not because of Trump’s comments, in a very diplomatic response. It's unknown what prior commitments could be so pressing to skip out on such a huge honor, so the excuse is a little eyebrow-raising.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," the spokesman said. "They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

Advertisement

While the official story makes it seem like their absence isn't about politics, those on the Left have certainly interpreted it that way. Disgraced sports commentator turned-even more disgraced political commentator Keith Olbermann had a predictably insane reaction to the news that the men would not be joining in on the snub.

The State of the Union will take place on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho Jeff Charles
Guess What David Hogg Blamed for Mexican Cartel Gun Violence Amy Curtis
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol... Jeff Charles
Trump Won’t Say It Out Loud but His Team Thinks They Know Who Should Succeed Him in 2028 Jeff Charles
Here's How the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling Exposes Liberal Justices Desire to Expand Executive Power Dmitri Bolt
When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho Jeff Charles
Advertisement