The Women's Hockey Team Snubbed Trump's SOTU Invite

The United States Women’s Olympic Hockey Team will be skipping out on President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, a Team USA spokesman told NBC on Monday.

The White House did invite the U.S. women's hockey team to the State of the Union but a spokesperson says while they are "sincerely grateful" for the recognition, the players are unable to attend "due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments." — Monica Alba (@albamonica) February 23, 2026

Trump extended invitations to both the men’s and women’s teams after their gold medal runs in the 2026 Games. He called the men’s team through FBI Director Kash Patel as during a post-game celebration to make the invite, stating that he would provide a military plane for their transportation. He also joked that he would have to invite the women as well, otherwise the Democrats might impeach him.

🚨 BREAKING: The men’s US hockey team has ACCEPTED President Trump’s invitation to come to his State of the Union address tomorrow, per Speaker Johnson



The team was ECSTATIC to get the invite from Trump by phone: “The boys are going to the State of the Union!”



“I’ll send a… pic.twitter.com/0B3MaebY9L — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2026

Keep reposting Kash Patel celebrating the gold medal win with team USA!

It’s driving the Left batsh*t crazy 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v9POqABjF9 — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) February 23, 2026

For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 23, 2026

Unity, Sacrifice, Attitude- what it takes to be the best in the world. These men live and breathe it. Now Team USA are gold medal champions, legends standing on the shoulders of giants. Thank you for representing the greatest country on earth, in the greatest game ever created.… pic.twitter.com/hBG987pxM2 — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 22, 2026

A spokesman for USA Hockey told NBC that the women wouldn’t be accepting Trump’s invitation, citing vague “academic” and “professional” obligations that were scheduled beforehand, and not because of Trump’s comments, in a very diplomatic response. It's unknown what prior commitments could be so pressing to skip out on such a huge honor, so the excuse is a little eyebrow-raising.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," the spokesman said. "They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

While the official story makes it seem like their absence isn't about politics, those on the Left have certainly interpreted it that way. Disgraced sports commentator turned-even more disgraced political commentator Keith Olbermann had a predictably insane reaction to the news that the men would not be joining in on the snub.

It's official: US Gold Winning Olympic Hockey team declined invitation to be political props for Trump at the SOTU tomorrow



The women, that is



The men are still too stupid, self-absorbed and misogynistic to realize that going, will stick to them permanently — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 23, 2026

The State of the Union will take place on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

