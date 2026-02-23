Guess What David Hogg Blamed for Mexican Cartel Gun Violence

Trump Won’t Say It Out Loud but His Team Thinks They Know Who Should Succeed Him in 2028
Trump Won’t Say It Out Loud but His Team Thinks They Know Who...
You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho
You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho
OpenAI Flagged Canada Mass Shooter for Violent Content, but Didn't Contact the Authorities
OpenAI Flagged Canada Mass Shooter for Violent Content, but Didn't Contact the Authorities
The United Nations Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Take It Seriously
The United Nations Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Take It Seriously
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol...
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol...
A Record Number of Lawmakers Are Calling It Quits – What's Going to Happen Next?
A Record Number of Lawmakers Are Calling It Quits – What's Going to...
The Atlantic Thinks Republicans Have a 'Nazi Problem'
The Atlantic Thinks Republicans Have a 'Nazi Problem'
Gavin Newsom Continues to Lie About His Privileged Childhood
Gavin Newsom Continues to Lie About His Privileged Childhood
Man Pleads Guilty After Federal Prosecutors Uncovered $1.6 Million SNAP Fraud in Milwaukee
Man Pleads Guilty After Federal Prosecutors Uncovered $1.6 Million SNAP Fraud in Milwaukee
Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta
Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta
You'll Own Nothing: Latest Scottish Wealth Tax Plan Targets Property, Pensions and Jewelry
You'll Own Nothing: Latest Scottish Wealth Tax Plan Targets Property, Pensions and Jewelry
VIP
Maryland Bill Would Revamp Useless Anti-Gun Effort, Make It Just As Useless
Maryland Bill Would Revamp Useless Anti-Gun Effort, Make It Just As Useless
Trump Predicts the Supreme Court Could Rule Against His Birthright Citizenship Case After Tariff Ruling
Trump Predicts the Supreme Court Could Rule Against His Birthright Citizenship Case After...
Even CNN Can’t Defend the Failures of Democrat-Run Metropolitan Cities
Even CNN Can’t Defend the Failures of Democrat-Run Metropolitan Cities
Tipsheet

Guess What David Hogg Blamed for Mexican Cartel Gun Violence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 23, 2026 2:15 PM
Guess What David Hogg Blamed for Mexican Cartel Gun Violence
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

More than a decade ago, the Obama administration was neck-deep in the "Fast & Furious" scandal, when the Obama administration ran guns to the Mexican cartels under the guise of "tracking" them. That gun-running operation led to the death of U.S. Border Agent Brian Terry. One of Obama's "stimulus" bills contained this interesting line, too: "...of which $10,000,000 shall be transferred to ‘Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Salaries and Expenses’ for the ATF Project Gunrunner.”

Advertisement

You can draw a straight line from the "Fast & Furious" to where we are today, with the Mexican cartel Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) causing mass chaos in several Mexican states in retaliation for the death of its leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mancho."

The Left, never missing an opportunity to push their agenda, have decided to frame the cartel violence as the fault of America's "weak" gun laws.

No, it's not. The Obama administration gave guns to the Mexican cartels, David.

Harvard isn't sending their best and brightest for this.

And of those firearms run by the Obama administration, only 12 percent of Mexican firearms came from America.

He's just dishonest.

Recommended

You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

ATF BARACK OBAMA CARTELS FIREARMS MEXICO

Remember when the biggest scandal of the Obama years was his tan suit?

He has no idea what "Fast & Furious" was all about.

Those governments are insanely corrupt.

Nothing is ever their fault or their responsibility.

Advertisement

There's a reason that the cartels have been able to cripple Mexico for more than 36 hours: they're insanely powerful and well-armed, and that's not the fault of American gun laws.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho Jeff Charles
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol... Jeff Charles
The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
The United Nations Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Take It Seriously Jeff Charles
When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny Kurt Schlichter
Trump Won’t Say It Out Loud but His Team Thinks They Know Who Should Succeed Him in 2028 Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho Jeff Charles
Advertisement