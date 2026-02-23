Guess What David Hogg Blamed for Mexican Cartel Gun Violence

More than a decade ago, the Obama administration was neck-deep in the "Fast & Furious" scandal, when the Obama administration ran guns to the Mexican cartels under the guise of "tracking" them. That gun-running operation led to the death of U.S. Border Agent Brian Terry. One of Obama's "stimulus" bills contained this interesting line, too: "...of which $10,000,000 shall be transferred to ‘Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Salaries and Expenses’ for the ATF Project Gunrunner.”

You can draw a straight line from the "Fast & Furious" to where we are today, with the Mexican cartel Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) causing mass chaos in several Mexican states in retaliation for the death of its leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mancho."

The Left, never missing an opportunity to push their agenda, have decided to frame the cartel violence as the fault of America's "weak" gun laws.

You guys wanna take a wild guess at where 90% of the guns used by the cartel come from? It’s America. Our weak gun laws are literally arming the cartels that perpetuate so much of the violence driving mass migration. https://t.co/IGdMKt5DDg — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 23, 2026

No, it's not. The Obama administration gave guns to the Mexican cartels, David.

Harvard isn't sending their best and brightest for this.

And of those firearms run by the Obama administration, only 12 percent of Mexican firearms came from America.

You are absolutely f****ng retarded pic.twitter.com/d80dCkjMrd — Fenix Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 23, 2026

He's just dishonest.

Thank Obama and his Wingman. pic.twitter.com/ZhaeubqWfu — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) February 23, 2026

Remember when the biggest scandal of the Obama years was his tan suit?

What a self own to publicly admit Operation Fast and Furious was an unmitigated disaster. You really are as dumb as you look...remarkable. 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 23, 2026

He has no idea what "Fast & Furious" was all about.

Of course it's America. We're the #1 weapons supplier to most of the world, including Latin America.



These guns are lawfully sold to Latin American militaries and law enforcement agencies, whose corrupt officials then sell them out the back door to the cartels.



PBS News: https://t.co/QZsPxoFg9G pic.twitter.com/019wJQVu4c — B Mitori (@bmitori) February 23, 2026

Those governments are insanely corrupt.

Magic People literally cannot be responsible for things, to them. It's insane, when you see it. An ex-feminist/ex-woke...well, ex...showed it to me.



Here: cartel sicarios rob gun stores, or make illegal bulk purchases there (famous for both btw). The problem? We have gun stores.… https://t.co/qDmW3ZCVyy — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) February 23, 2026

Nothing is ever their fault or their responsibility.

America could cut off all gun smuggling to Mexico tomorrow & confiscate every US-origin cartel weapon; they'd rearm immediately with weapons from elsewhere.



Because they're highly-organized militant drug cartels, not some random gangbanger in an American city. https://t.co/h1TRcPM16h — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) February 23, 2026

There's a reason that the cartels have been able to cripple Mexico for more than 36 hours: they're insanely powerful and well-armed, and that's not the fault of American gun laws.

