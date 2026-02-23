About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol...

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison has made an about-face on his decision to fire two police officers for collaborating with Border Patrol during traffic stops.

Bettison is now agreeing to a 30-day unpaid suspension imposed by the city’s Board of Police Commissioners, according to BridgeDetroit. The decision came after days of controversy over whether the officers violated the city’s rules limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

From Michigan Public Radio:

The about-face comes after one of the suspended officers — a 27-year department veteran and sergeant who called Border Patrol agents to a traffic stop on Feb. 9 — sued the city to block further discipline, including termination. In her lawsuit, Sgt. Denise Wallet argued that department policies restricting contact with federal immigration authorities violate Section 1373 of Title 8 of the U.S. Code, which prohibits state or local governments from limiting communication with federal immigration officials.

The chief announced last week that he would seek to terminate both officers after internal reviews found that they contacted Border Patrol in separate traffic stops involving suspected illegal immigrants. During a presentation before the Board of Police Commissioners, he said the officers’ actions violated a longstanding policy forbidding officers from involving federal immigration authorities in local matters. He further insisted the officers’ conduct undermined efforts to build trust with the city’s immigrant population.

Wallet’s complaint argues that Detroit’s limits on communication with immigration authorities violated federal law and that her criticism of the policy is protected speech. Bettison said he was “satisfied with the Board’s decision, and I will not be pursuing termination of these two officers.”

Wallet is seeking reinstatement of her full pay and benefits and damages for violations of her constitutional rights, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Detroit has a “welcoming city” policy approach that directs officers not to act as immigration agents. It prohibits officeres from asking about a person’s immigration status in most situations and bars them from contacting federal immigration agencies during routine enforcement.

Mayor Mary Sheffield’s office reiterated these policies while supporting the officers’ suspensions. Spokesman John Roach told reporters the board “understood the gravity of the officers violating a longstanding departmental policy” and took “appropriate action” with the 30-day suspensions.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) praised the disciplinary action, saying it was necessary for preserving trust between immigrants and police. “We need to make sure that our residents trust the people who are trying to keep us safe,” she said.

