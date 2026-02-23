You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters on Monday that the operation to kill cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, otherwise known as “El Mencho,” occurred after a lover tipped off the authorities.

El Mencho’s killing sparked an ongoing wave of violence in several areas of the country.

From Metro:

In a press conference today with President Claudia Sheinbaum and Defence Minister Ricardo Trevilla, it was revealed that the raid was triggered after El Mencho’s ‘romantic partner’ tipped off authorities. Mexico’s Defence Secretary, Omar García Harfuch, said 70 people in seven states across the country have been arrested after the wave of violence, which was sparked by El Mencho’s killing. Minister Trevilla broke down in tears as he shared that 25 Mexican troops were killed as a result of the mission on El Mencho. Eight of El Mencho’s security were killed in the process. After the kingpin’s death, videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing over the tourist city in Jalisco, and people sprinting through the airport of the state’s capital in panic. Burning vehicles and setting up roadblocks are commonly used by cartels to block military operations. The chaos which unfolded in the aftermath of his death prompted major airlines, including Air Canada, to suspend flights to Puerto Vallarta and urge customers not to go to the airport.

Footage from @BasedMikeLee shows the toll of cartel violence skyrocketing in Mexico after “El Mencho”, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed on Sunday pic.twitter.com/n4QeQ81RPS — Just the News (@JustTheNews) February 23, 2026

El Mencho was the founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most powerful and ruthless criminal organization. He became the country’s most-wanted drug trafficker and a target of the U.S. government for smuggling fentanyl and other dangerous synthetic drugs across the southern border.

Mexican special forces launched the raid on Sunday in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco to capture the drug lord. A gunfight ensued and El Mencho was fatally wounded.

Mexican troops backed by armored vehicles came under fire from cartel operatives. They killed multiple CJNG members and seized an arsenal of weapons, including rocket launchers.

A Mexican city bears the damage following the capture and death of CJNG boss “El Mencho.”



Mexico deserves better, and its government can’t keep letting this happen.pic.twitter.com/61L1uAx0mF — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 23, 2026

The U.S. provided intelligence support for the operation and helped to track El Mencho in the lead-up to the raid.

Violence broke out in parts of Puerto Vallarta as the cartel shut down Guadalajara and other cities with roadblocks, Fox News reported. Mexican authorities reported that at least 38 people were killed in violent attacks after El Mencho’s death. These include 25 National Guard members, a prison guard, a state prosecutor’s office employee, and about 11 to 14 others in clashes and attacks across Jalisco.

