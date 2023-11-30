Pro-Hamas Agitators Assault Cops, Crash NYC Christmas Celebration
President of Media Watchdog Reportedly Swatted Over 'Doxxing' Truck That Exposed Pro-Hamas College Kids

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 30, 2023 7:05 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

There are many people responsible for exposing the pro-terrorist scum in our schools and the students who signed anti-Israel letters that read like pure propaganda copy from Hamas. And when made public, these social justice warriors wither under pressure, especially when job offers and opportunities are withdrawn

It’s not ‘cancel culture;’ free speech carries a heavy price. If they genuinely felt Israel was a colonizing force for evil and that the Jewish state was to blame for Hamas’ October 7 attacks that left 1,200-1,400 Israeli men, women, and children dead— they should have stuck with this position into poverty. Instead, many withdrew their names. 

John Hasson did an excellent job finding these people, with Accuracy in Media having a “doxxing” truck parked outside of Ivy League universities listing these pro-Hamas students. And yes, students were triggered by the vehicle, going into insane meltdowns over its presence on campus: 

In late October, Adam Guillette, president of Accuracy in Media, was swatted:

Keep exposing these terrorist scum.

