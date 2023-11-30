President of Media Watchdog Reportedly Swatted Over 'Doxxing' Truck That Exposed Pro-Hamas College Kids

There are many people responsible for exposing the pro-terrorist scum in our schools and the students who signed anti-Israel letters that read like pure propaganda copy from Hamas. And when made public, these social justice warriors wither under pressure, especially when job offers and opportunities are withdrawn.

It’s not ‘cancel culture;’ free speech carries a heavy price. If they genuinely felt Israel was a colonizing force for evil and that the Jewish state was to blame for Hamas’ October 7 attacks that left 1,200-1,400 Israeli men, women, and children dead— they should have stuck with this position into poverty. Instead, many withdrew their names.

John Hasson did an excellent job finding these people, with Accuracy in Media having a “doxxing” truck parked outside of Ivy League universities listing these pro-Hamas students. And yes, students were triggered by the vehicle, going into insane meltdowns over its presence on campus:

Who's responsible for the terrorist acts that occurred in Israel?



That's not what I'm here to talk about. I'm talking about you being on campus when you f*cking shouldn't be,



screams Columbia student at @adamguillette as she covers posters of hostages.





In late October, Adam Guillette, president of Accuracy in Media, was swatted:

JUST IN: The man behind the Harvard truck that drives around displaying the names of “antisemites,” had his house raided by a SWAT team.



Hamas supporters really don’t like it when you call them out.



Adam Guillette, the man behind the truck, revealed that cops searched his home… pic.twitter.com/DzpOdvOPfG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 27, 2023

Keep exposing these terrorist scum.