'Doxxing Truck' Drives Around Exposing Pro-Hamas Students at Harvard

Unbridled cruelty and barbarism marked Hamas’ terror attacks against Israel on October 7. Over 1,000 Israeli men, women, and children were murdered, burned, tortured, and raped that day. Whole families were wiped out, and babies were beheaded. The new war between Israel and Hamas might be the last, as the latter will undoubtedly be wiped out once the land invasion begins. We’re dealing with savages who must be wiped out.

Even more disturbing is that we have scores of leftist students across the country who support Hamas’ campaign of rape, murder, and mayhem. They claim it’s a complicated issue, but it’s not—they just hate Israelis. There is nothing that can ever justify beheading children. The beauty of this country is that while these students can exercise their free speech rights, their future employers can also say we don’t want you a part of our office culture. Many students are having their job opportunities come under threat for supporting terrorism. John Hasson shed light on the terrorist-supporting scum at Harvard, while Accuracy in Media has a truck listing all the students who support Hamas (via NY Post):

A “doxxing truck” is driving around the campus of Harvard University with digital billboards that display the names and photos of students who allegedly signed a letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ violent attack that killed more than 1,200 people over the weekend. Giant video screens hung on the sides and back of the truck display the words “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites” in gothic script over a slideshow of Ivy Leaguers’ headshots and names in bold, red block letters, according to photos on social media. Nonprofit news watchdog Accuracy in Media was behind the truck, which showed the students involved in the 34 student groups that signed a letter saying Israel is “entirely responsible” for Hamas’ deadly attack on Saturday. The truck’s surprise appearance around campus on Wednesday “was the first day [of a] multi-day, multi-pronged campaign involving multiple billboards and a variety of other tactics,” Accuracy in Media president Adam Guillette told The Post. The group deployed the truck because it’s “incredibly important to know who the hateful antisemites are in our society. And it’s important for people to know that their actions have consequences,” Guillette said in an interview with The Post. […] Bill Ackman, a Harvard grad and hedge fund manager with a $3.5 billion net worth, was quick to call on his alma mater to release a list of the members of the dozens of student groups involved in the letter. “I have been asked by a number of CEOs if Harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members,” Ackman, founder of hedge fund giant Pershing Square Capital Management, wrote on his X social media account on Tuesday.

Harvard’s Arab Alumni Association (HAAA) is asking members to support Arab students whose groups signed the Hamas letter



HAAA asks alumni to consider providing “legal counsel, healthcare, mental health support, financial aid or mentorship” pic.twitter.com/Nyk6Y2ZvpV — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 12, 2023

Today, Hasson revealed that Hamas-supporting dirtbags are attending the University of Virginia. Again, you can support these murdering terrorists, but don’t be crying when no one hires you.