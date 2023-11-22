Horror in the Skies: Woman Pulls Down Pants to Relieve Herself Mid-Flight

Air travel is hell. That level of frustration is compounded during the holidays, especially during Thanksgiving. Nothing will compare to the horror show that occurred on a flight from Atlanta to Barcelona last September, where a woman’s diarrhea got all over the plane. The incident caused hours of delays, as the aircraft had to make an emergency landing due to the fuselage becoming a biohazard. Carpets had to be replaced—it was a total s**t show.

This incident isn’t as messy as diarrhea, as it’s more of a water works, but a woman decided to urinate in the aisle mid-flight. As you could guess, it was on a Frontier Airlines flight. The woman is caught on video pulling down her pants and letting it rip (via NY Post):

Disgruntled Frontier Airlines passengers were in for a sight on a recent flight where a woman tried to pull down her pants and relieve herself mid-trip, a video showed. The female passenger – who has not been named publicly – had the courtesy to say “sorry, everybody” before she appeared to pull down her pants and squat in the aisle on the Monday flight from Florida to Philadelphia, according to footage shared on Facebook by fellow traveler Julie Voshell Hartman. The woman apparently wanted to relieve herself in the aisle after a flight attendant told her she could not use the restroom at that time, the video indicated. Perhaps not surprisingly, the situation got ugly when surrounding passengers protested, prompting the woman to yell back “I don’t give a f–k,” “f–k you,” and “I gotta go pee!” She caved to the pressure, however, and pulled her pants back up before continuing to insist that the flight attendant let her into the plane bathroom. […] Frontier Airlines did not immediately return The Post’s request for a comment on the incident.

Well, I guess if you’re desperate and need to travel on Frontier, bring a poncho just in case.