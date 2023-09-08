As Someone Who Flies, I'd Rather Have Snakes on a Plane Than Be Subjected to This

Nothing will ever top the 2013 Carnival Cruise Line disaster, which became known as the “poop cruise,” but this is a close second. Both situations include fecal mayhem in close quarters, with little to no room for escape for innocent bystanders. Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight found themselves in a messy situation on their trip from Atlanta to Barcelona, Spain, when a passenger had a gastrointestinal inferno that ripped throughout the fuselage.

When a plane needs to be diverted over biohazard concerns, you know it’s a nightmare. I’m not a frequent flyer, but I’d rather deal with Snakes on a Plane than endure this fiasco. Passengers were transferred to another flight eight hours later. Footage of the calamity was released, and it’s ghastly. They should scrap the aircraft if I’m being honest. Send it to the junkyard as soon as possible. It’s been irreparably scarred as the diarrhea plane (via NY Post):

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing after a passenger “had diarrhea all the way through the plane.” The Airbus A350 aircraft was two hours into a trans-Atlantic flight from Georgia to Spain on Friday when the pilot asked to come back because of the fecal fiasco. “This is a biohazard issue,” the pilot said to air traffic control, recorded from LiveATC.com and shared on X. “We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.” The identity of the passenger remains a mystery, but the passengers and crew were transferred and Flight DL194 finally made it to Barcelona at 5:10 p.m. the next day — eight hours later than scheduled, according to Flightradar24. It is not known if the passenger who had the digestive problem was aboard the plane when it touched down in Spain. An alleged Federal Aviation Authority flight strip was posted on Reddit, which appeared to confirm the situation involved “biohazard” all over the plane.

Okay, so what's the name of this diarrhea passenger? Did they feel like they were going to explode before boarding? This flight is a journey, so I doubt this person felt OK at check-in. And if this individual felt like the bottom would come out, why did they board a flight that would last nearly nine hours? Was it the food? Did Delta serve something after takeoff that led to this bio-plane incident?

I really don’t care, but rest assured, someone is going to find out who blasted this plane.