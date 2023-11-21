New Rule: We Shouldn't Hire Palestinian Freelancers to Cover the Israel-Hamas War

You know what, folks. It might be time to have a total and complete shutdown of Palestinian freelancers covering the Israel-Hamas war. In fact, media outlets should put the kibosh on any freelancer native to the region because they've all turned out to be terrorist sympathizers, some of whom arguably participated in the October 7 attacks. We have CNN's photographer, Hassan Eslaiah, being let go after new images showed him kissing Hamas leaders in selfies and taking photos of him holding hand grenades.

It's not just CNN; other major outlets were able to obtain photographs from freelancers who had unprecedented access to Hamas. They followed them into Israel on the day of the attacks, some of which captured incredibly graphic images of Hamas' carnage against Israeli civilians. It went beyond normal war coverage. Did these people know beforehand about the attack? That is one of the many questions regarding how the press got their hands on these photos. In other circles, like The New York Times, it hired a pro-Hitler freelancer to cover Gaza.

Now, NBC joins the club, cutting ties with a Palestinian freelancer who was arrested by Israeli police for celebrating the October 7 attacks (via NY Post):

NBC News has cut ties with a Palestinian freelancer who was arrested in Israel on suspicion of inciting terror and identifying with a terrorist organization. Mirvat al-Azzeh, who lives in East Jerusalem, was jailed Thursday after sharing four recent Facebook posts regarding Hamas’ sneak attack on Israel on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,200 people, according to the Jerusalem Post. It’s unclear what al-Azzeh, 45, wrote in those posts, though police described them at a hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate Court as “inciting and glorying the horrible acts committed against civilians,” per the outlet. NBC, owned by Comcast, said Monday that the journalist was no longer working with them. “Before we recently retained Marwat Azza for services as a freelance producer, we were not aware of her personal social media activity that provided the basis for the Israeli investigation,” an NBC spokesperson told The Post, using an alternate spelling of her name.

No wonder the coverage has been leaning pro-terrorist—they've infiltrated the major networks. There's also homegrown infiltration, as college campuses are now infested with anti-Semites who are bringing a vicious form of anti-Israel activism to the newsrooms. It's one of the reasons why Bari Weiss, a former NYT editorial writer, had to flee the publication. The terrorists know they can sell their propaganda with ease through these channels.