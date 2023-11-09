CNN Walks Away From Pro-Hamas Photographer Seen Kissing Terrorist Leaders, Holding Grenades

Yesterday, Honest Reporting had a damning story about multiple photographers that major news outlets, like The Associated Press, New York Times, Reuters, and CNN, often use for coverage, potentially being aware of Hamas’ October 7 terror attacks and not doing anything about it. They were embedded with the terrorists when they invaded Israel and ventured with them on their rampage of rape, murder, and torture.

In my years as @IDF spox dealing with int. media in Gaza, I've felt that Gazan stringers for major western outlets are at best controlled by Hamas or more likely totally part of Hamas propaganda. So much of what the world knows about Gaza is based on these charlatans. https://t.co/mEIHmg15t1 — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) November 9, 2023

It goes beyond war coverage. One man, Hassan Eslaiah, is seen carrying a hand grenade. He documented it himself. He also took selfies with Hamas leaders. This goes beyond what’s normal journalistically and ethically. CNN announced today that they’re suspending ties with Eslaiah (via Daily Caller):

CNN on Thursday suspended ties with a freelance journalist who embedded with Hamas during the Oct. 7 slaughter of innocent Israelis. Freelancer Hassan Eslaiah was seen in footage receiving a kiss on the cheek from Gaza Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, photos shared to social media show. […] “We are aware of the article and photo concerning Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance photojournalist who has worked with a number of international and Israeli outlets,” CNN said in a statement, according to the Daily Wire’s Kassy Dillon. “While we have not at this time found reason to doubt the journalistic accuracy of the work he has done for us, we have decided to suspend all ties with him.”

Meet Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance journalist for @CNN, @Reuters, @AP in this video 👇he's on a motorbike, with a grenade in his hand, on his way to the Massacre of innocents in Israel.



#FreeGazaFromHamas seems to be about Hamas journalists too. pic.twitter.com/qUW4z0LRyG — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) November 9, 2023

At the time, Honest Reporting posited multiple relevant questions concerning how these news agencies obtained their images of the October 7 attacks, some of which were extremely graphic. They suggested that these photographers could have been complicit in the attacks. That’s a significant allegation, but with new evidence, at least some might warrant further investigation.

A hand grenade? Really.