Tipsheet

Wait, The NYT Hired a Hitler-Loving Reporter to Cover the Israel-Hamas War?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 23, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The New York Times will hire anyone if it satisfies their biases. The newsroom’s vitriol toward Israel has been well-documented, reportedly being one of the reasons that drove editorial writer Bari Weiss from the publication. The Left hates Israel, thanks to elite colleges spewing the apartheid/colonizer narrative, which is pure historical illiteracy. We saw how the media ran with Hamas propaganda over the Gaza hospital story, where outlets blamed Israel for intentionally striking the location. It was due to a rocket misfire from Islamic Jihad. 

Also, hundreds weren’t killed, with the revised death toll around 10-50. But the media did the terrorists’ work, igniting a wave of fury and protests across the Muslim world last week. So, are we shocked that they hired a pro-Hitler reporter to cover the Israel-Hamas war? 

That’s no joke either—they hired a pro-Nazi videographer to cover this war. The Times also knows about the Hitler posts, adding that they addressed it with the journalist and made sure he knew the paper's standards before they brought him on as a freelancer. Well, if that’s the process, guys (via Fox News): 

The New York Times is defending its rehiring of a Gaza journalist who was previously exposed for praising Hitler. 

The Times rehired freelance videographer Soliman Hijjy as part of its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. In August 2022, the pro-Israel media watchdog HonestReporting shed light on Hijjy, whose work had been featured by the Times between 2018 and 2021. 

HonestReporting found that Hijjy praised Adolf Hitler in a 2012 Facebook post, writing, "How great you are, Hitler" in Arabic 

In a 2018 post, Hijjy shared a photo of himself with a caption that translated to either "I'm in tune like Hitler during the holocaust" or "in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust." 

In a separate post, he referred to the terrorist group Hamas' rocket fire toward Israel as "the resistance." 

[…]

The Times is now standing by Hijjy. 

"We reviewed problematic social media posts by Mr. Hijjy when they first came to light in 2022 and took a variety of actions to ensure he understood our concerns and could adhere to our standards if he wished to do freelance work for us in the future," a spokesperson for the Times told FOX News Digital. "Mr. Hijjy followed those steps and has maintained high journalistic standards. He has delivered important and impartial work at great personal risk in Gaza during this conflict." 

“Impartial”? The man loves Hitler, and he’s covering the Israel-Hamas war. Of course, he sides with the terrorists.

