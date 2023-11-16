Your All-in-One Conservative News App: THM News
Former UK Labour Leader's Brother: October 7 Was an Israeli False Flag Operation
An Arrest Has Been Made in the Beating Death of an Israel Supporter...
There Will Be No Recount in This VA Race Involving a George Soros-Backed...
CNN Headline About Jewish Man Slain at Pro-Israel Rally Is Really Something
FAA Clears SpaceX Starship for Second Launch
Biden and the Democrats Face a Hispanic Crisis As Univision Appears Primed to...
Vivek Ramaswamy Eviscerates CNN In One Fell Swoop
Biden Gushes Over the Idea of Newsom Being President
Hair Salon Faces Discrimination Charge After Refusing to Serve ‘Transgender’ Customers
No. 1 Nation-State Exporter of Terrorism
Banning ‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag on Township Property Is Unconstitutional, Court Rules
Tommy Tuberville Again Fends Off Attacks From Within, With Some Help From Mike...
New Poll Shows Who Voters in Battleground State Would Support in a Trump...
Tipsheet

Why a Liberal Paper Had to Delete Bin Laden's Letter After It Went Viral on TikTok

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 16, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Not that it matters because the level of stupidity exhibited here is unreal. It’s incomprehensible, but when you think about it for a few minutes, are we shocked that left-wingers have come to this conclusion? For Generation Z, many of you don’t even remember or couldn’t grasp the 9/11 attacks. A retcon of this nature is unforgivable for millennials, especially old millennials. In 2002, Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who US Navy Seals shot dead like a dog in 2011, penned a “letter to America,” which essentially justified the murder of nearly 3,000 Americans on 9/11.  

Advertisement

Well, the latest viral trend on TikTok, a Chinese intelligence-gathering platform, is to say, ‘Hey, the radical Islamic terrorists were right.’ I’m not kidding. It was posted on The Guardian and later removed when it exploded on social media (via Fox News): 


A TikTok influencer went viral this week for promoting Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America." 

Online personality and pro-Palestinian activist Lynette Adkins urged her over 175,000 TikTok followers on Tuesday to read the words of the terrorist mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks.  

"I need everyone to stop what they're doing right now and go read- It's literally two pages. Go read 'A Letter to America," Adkins said the video. "And please come back here and just let me know what you think because I feel like I'm going through, like, an existential crisis right now and a lot of people are, so I just need someone else to be feeling this." 

[…] 

In the letter to the American people translated in English, bin Laden justifies al-Qaeda's attacks against the U.S. because "you attacked us" and "You attacked us in Palestine." 

"Palestine, which has sunk under military occupation for more than 80 years. The British handed over Palestine, with your help and your support, to the Jews, who have occupied it for more than 50 years; years overflowing with oppression, tyranny, crimes, killing, expulsion, destruction and devastation," bin Laden alleged.  

[…] 

He [bin Laden] later pushes the antisemitic trope claiming the Jews "control your policies, media and economy." 

Recommended

This BBC 'Correction' Is a Real Doozy Guy Benson
Advertisement

Alas, that’s why liberals have undertaken this needless and idiotic exercise in agreeing with the words of an infamous terrorist leader. It feeds the oppressor/oppressed and antisemitic narratives that have engulfed the Left. The far left already sided with the terrorists in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israel. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised, given liberal America’s penchant to be exceptionally dumb.

What's next? Wait, it doesn't need to be repeated: there will be a Mein Kampf retrospective, right? That's happening if it hasn't t already. I'm not on TikTok and never will, but I'm sure some proto-Nazi with Palestinian and LGBTQI$%^!¨ø flags hanging around their office is making one as we speak. 

Please read Spencer's take on this, which dropped earlier this morning. Civilization is crumbling. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This BBC 'Correction' Is a Real Doozy Guy Benson
John Kennedy Stumps Another Biden Judicial Nominee on Basic Legal Terms Leah Barkoukis
CNN Headline About Jewish Man Slain at Pro-Israel Rally Is Really Something Spencer Brown
Chaos Is a Choice Kurt Schlichter
Central Park Rape: The Secret Files Ann Coulter
Tommy Tuberville Again Fends Off Attacks From Within, With Some Help From Mike Lee Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This BBC 'Correction' Is a Real Doozy Guy Benson
Advertisement