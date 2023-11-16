Why a Liberal Paper Had to Delete Bin Laden's Letter After It Went Viral on TikTok

Not that it matters because the level of stupidity exhibited here is unreal. It’s incomprehensible, but when you think about it for a few minutes, are we shocked that left-wingers have come to this conclusion? For Generation Z, many of you don’t even remember or couldn’t grasp the 9/11 attacks. A retcon of this nature is unforgivable for millennials, especially old millennials. In 2002, Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who US Navy Seals shot dead like a dog in 2011, penned a “letter to America,” which essentially justified the murder of nearly 3,000 Americans on 9/11.

Advertisement

Well, the latest viral trend on TikTok, a Chinese intelligence-gathering platform, is to say, ‘Hey, the radical Islamic terrorists were right.’ I’m not kidding. It was posted on The Guardian and later removed when it exploded on social media (via Fox News):

Over the past 24 hours, thousands of TikToks (at least) have been posted where people share how they just read Bin Laden’s infamous "Letter to America," in which he explained why he attacked the United States.



The TikToks are from people of all ages, races, ethnicities, and… pic.twitter.com/EwjiGtFEE3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 16, 2023

Deeply concerning development. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 16, 2023

Tiktokers are now justifying the 9/11 attacks and praising Osama Bin Laden because it was just “resistance” pic.twitter.com/5tqtFMWY5t — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 16, 2023





A TikTok influencer went viral this week for promoting Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America." Online personality and pro-Palestinian activist Lynette Adkins urged her over 175,000 TikTok followers on Tuesday to read the words of the terrorist mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks. "I need everyone to stop what they're doing right now and go read- It's literally two pages. Go read 'A Letter to America," Adkins said the video. "And please come back here and just let me know what you think because I feel like I'm going through, like, an existential crisis right now and a lot of people are, so I just need someone else to be feeling this." […] In the letter to the American people translated in English, bin Laden justifies al-Qaeda's attacks against the U.S. because "you attacked us" and "You attacked us in Palestine." "Palestine, which has sunk under military occupation for more than 80 years. The British handed over Palestine, with your help and your support, to the Jews, who have occupied it for more than 50 years; years overflowing with oppression, tyranny, crimes, killing, expulsion, destruction and devastation," bin Laden alleged. […] He [bin Laden] later pushes the antisemitic trope claiming the Jews "control your policies, media and economy."

Reading Bin Laden’s letter and thinking “OMG guys Osama was right!” is what happens when the Playdough-brained are taught to blame America first.



Not a great omen for our country that Hamas apologists on a CCP app can slippery-slope kids into believing 9/11 was justified. https://t.co/zCjum0UvBH — Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) November 16, 2023

Alas, that’s why liberals have undertaken this needless and idiotic exercise in agreeing with the words of an infamous terrorist leader. It feeds the oppressor/oppressed and antisemitic narratives that have engulfed the Left. The far left already sided with the terrorists in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israel. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised, given liberal America’s penchant to be exceptionally dumb.

What's next? Wait, it doesn't need to be repeated: there will be a Mein Kampf retrospective, right? That's happening if it hasn't t already. I'm not on TikTok and never will, but I'm sure some proto-Nazi with Palestinian and LGBTQI$%^!¨ø flags hanging around their office is making one as we speak.

Please read Spencer's take on this, which dropped earlier this morning. Civilization is crumbling.