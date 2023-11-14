Here's the Internal State Department Memo Ripping Biden for Supporting Israel

Look, when it was discovered that the Department of Homeland Security hired ex-spokespersons for the Palestinian Liberation Organization, it isn’t a stretch that those pro-terrorist elements could make their way to the State Department. To briefly recap, a DHS agent who formerly worked for the PLO got caught peddling vicious antisemitic posts in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. She handled vetting asylum claims.

Now, we have word that there’s an internal memo circulating at the State Department bashing Joe Biden for supporting Israel, accusing the president of spreading misinformation. To boot, it also accuses him of being complicit in genocide against the Palestinians.

Again, we have another document penned by Hamas. We don’t know how many in Gaza have genuinely died because I’m not trusting terrorists who are the ones reading the butcher’s bill. Maybe the media should, too, after being burned over the Gaza hospital story at the outset of the war, which was fake news. The IDF never struck a hospital—it was an errant rocket salvo from Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Has Hamas infiltrated the State Department? It sure looks like it (via Axios):

An internal State Department dissent memo accuses President Biden of "spreading misinformation" on the Israel-Hamas war and alleges that Israel is committing "war crimes" in Gaza, according to a copy of the memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The scathing five-page memo — organized by a junior diplomat who has suggested on social media that Biden's support of Israel has made him "complicit in genocide" in Gaza — offers a rare look at the raw divisions within the Biden administration over the Israel-Hamas war. The memo — signed by 100 State Department and USAID employees — urges senior U.S. officials to reassess their policy toward Israel and demand a ceasefire in Gaza, where more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to Gaza's Hamas-controlled health ministry. Some of the memo's language echoes that of progressive activists in the U.S., whose anger and protests over Biden's handling of the war have rippled through the Democratic Party — and created a new challenge for the president's 2024 campaign. Without offering a specific example, the memo accuses Biden of "spreading misinformation in his Oct. 10 speech" supporting Israel, one of the signature addresses of his presidency. The memo also said that "we strongly recommend that the (U.S. government) advocate for the release of hostages by both Hamas and (Israel)" — citing the "thousands" of Palestinians being held in Israel, including those "without charge." […] What we're watching: Throughout the document, there are broader critiques of U.S. policy in the Middle East and what the authors call a failure to advance a viable path to a two-state solution in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians, which Biden has said he supports. […] Between the lines: Since the Vietnam War, the State Department has maintained a "dissent channel" to give diplomats — in distant embassies and in the department's headquarters — a way to register their opposition to policies. Dissent memos are supposed to stay within the building, but sometimes they are leaked to the media.

It’s disturbing, but Hamas has done well in its 17-year rule in Gaza to spread propaganda, getting media and diplomatic professionals alike to believe it and forming fertile ground to spread new antisemitic narratives. We’re seeing the damage that has been done with the numerous pro-terrorist rallies held nationwide and around the world.