DHS Suspends Security Officer Who Had Previously Worked for the PLO

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 19, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

If last week’s ‘Kill all the Jews’ rallies that popped up nationwide in the aftermath of Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack on Israel showed us anything, we have too much Jihadi scum in America. They’re everywhere. The enemy is within, lying and waiting in our schools, our hospitals, and our national security network. Take Nejwa Ali, a Department of Homeland Security agent and former spokesperson for the Palestinian Liberation Organization, who went insane during the October 7 attacks, rejoicing over dead Israelis. This woman’s job involved vetting asylum claims (via Daily Wire): 

The U.S. immigration enforcement agency hired a former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and put her in a position to determine who gets to come into the country as an immigrant or “asylum seeker.” Now the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officer is repeatedly posting pictures of Hamas terrorists parachuting in with guns and writing, “F*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel,” a Daily Wire investigation found. 

Nejwa Ali worked in 2016 and 2017 as a public affairs officer for the Palestinian Delegation to the U.S., which according to its own website, served as the “PLO office in D.C.” That office was expelled from the country by the Trump administration, but Ali landed on her feet, according to a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile, securing a job at DHS as an “Asylum Officer,” where she was tasked with “applying immigration laws and regulations to asylum applications.” 

This January, she moved over to being an Adjudication Officer for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS). People with that job, according to the agency, “analyze new or amended legislation and policy, prepare written reports of findings, and review and make determinations on cases for immigration benefits.” 

Though Ali’s job at DHS included vetting people to make sure they were not a threat to the country before letting them in, it’s not clear that anyone from the agency vetted her. That her primary allegiance was to the Palestinians, not the United States, was evident from her social media profiles, where she posts as “Falastine Mi Amor.”

She has posted extremist rhetoric continuously to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for years — rhetoric that intensified this month as Palestinian terrorists murdered over 1,000 Jews on October 7 and Ali cheered. “F*** Israel, the government, and its military. Are you ready for your downfall?” she wrote on Instagram after the attacks. 

The good news is that she’s now been placed on administrative leave. The bad news is that she hasn’t been fired (via Washington Examiner): 

A Department of Homeland Security official was put on leave after a report that they had previously worked for the Palestinian Liberation Organization. 

A DHS spokesman told the Washington Examiner that Nejwa Ali had been placed on administrative leave. Ali and the DHS came under fierce criticism from congressional Republicans and pro-Israeli figures after it was revealed that she was reportedly formerly a spokeswoman for the PLO. 

[…] 

Following the news of Ali being placed on leave, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) demanded further information. 

"Now explain how she got hired in the first place, and what laws she broke by advocating for terrorism as a government employee," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Not to be overly dramatic, but do we need to have hearings about this? And why are we hiring people from terrorist hotbeds to work at DHS?

