If This Is True, Biden's Incompetence Cost American and Israeli Lives

While this question has become peripheral, it’s still relevant and needs answers. There have been pieces here and there pointing to the intelligence failures that occurred leading to Hamas’ barbaric October 7 terrorist attack against Israel. That invasion, which saw over 1,000 Hamas terrorists invade the Jewish state, killing 1,400 men, women, and children, was probably the worst intelligence failure Israel has suffered since the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Israeli intelligence has much to explain, but so does the United States.

Advertisement

With the serial incompetence of Joe Biden, this story isn’t shocking. This man's foreign policy blunders are almost by default supported by a long history of being exceptionally poor at international affairs. Also, his executive orders and public record provide concrete evidence for this emerging story about how the US intelligence community slept on Hamas because they were too busy focusing on global warming (via Washington Free Beacon):

This is a huge story



At least 31 Americans were killed on October 7th and more are currently held hostage -- because Biden had his intelligence community focused on climate change. https://t.co/mGQlsn7Bis — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 14, 2023

This is on par with the Biden Admin, which believes climate change is the biggest threat to the United States. Not the #1 exporter of terrorism...IRAN. https://t.co/AukHAaidEy — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) November 14, 2023





While the Hamas terror group was working with Iran to launch its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the Biden administration’s intelligence community was ramping up efforts to combat climate change, raising questions about America’s failure to detect the terror attack. As the Israel-Gaza conflict enters its second month, congressional leaders are beginning to examine whether the Biden administration’s intelligence shift—which included adding a climate scientist to his Intelligence Advisory Board, a task force that tracks national security issues, and executive orders that required the intelligence community to assess security threats posed by climate change—may have contributed to America’s failure to spot Hamas’s planning beforehand. Hamas had been planning the attack for over a year, according to reports. "The world faces unprecedented threats from Communist China, the Iran regime, and Russia yet the Biden administration is shifting intelligence and defense assets to focus on climate change," Rep. Mike Waltz (R., Fla.), a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, told the Washington Free Beacon. "Just this past March, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testified before Congress that climate was an intelligence priority. The blatant political posturing on climate change within our intelligence community endangers the U.S. and our allies by sidelining other threats." In January, President Joe Biden signaled his administration’s shift to climate change when he appointed the first-ever climate scientist to his Intelligence Advisory Board, a decades-old task force that tracks national security issues across the globe. Brown University professor Kim Cobb, an "expert on climate extremes and coastal flooding," was tasked with reviewing "the work of U.S. spy agencies to make sure they are considering threats from all angles," as well as policing the board "to make sure that the intelligence offered to the president is taking into account climate-related security issues," the Washington Post reported. Biden followed this with several executive orders that reportedly "required the intelligence community to assess the national security threats posed by climate change." Biden’s focus on climate change also extended to the American military, with the Pentagon classifying these issues in 2021 as "a critical national security issue."

Were they distracted? It’s a possibility, but the Free Beacon references Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) podcast with former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, where they mentioned how everyone missed this coordinated attack that was subsidized by Iran, who also trained these Hamas’ terrorist forces.

"I actually believe that the United States and the Israelis, of course, had the raw intelligence, that the analytical people just didn't put it together,” said Grenell. He added that both communities didn’t feel that Hamas would pull the trigger or had the operational capacity to launch such an assault.

When the president decides to devote massive resources and overhaul national security priorities that aren’t serious, the cracks from which things slip through also increase. But the analytical gap is also a huge question since these same people were the ones who kept the Russian collusion hoax alive.

As we at the @freebeacon first reported yesterday, Biden is quietly moving to unlock upwards of $10 billion for Iran https://t.co/eOCOsRklzh https://t.co/TtV488rp6D — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) November 14, 2023



