WOW: CNN's Jake Tapper Explains Why a Gaza Ceasefire Is Just Plain Stupid

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 08, 2023 1:05 PM
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

It’s shocking that this ever made it to air, given the network where this was featured. CNN’s Jake Tapper had a lengthy commentary that would surely irritate those in pro-Hamas circles, but it’s an overall excellent segment on why a Gaza ceasefire is simply illogical. We’re dealing with a terrorist organization that is hell-bent on destroying Israel. A ceasefire will only help them.

Amnesty International, a known left-wing outlet, has accused Israel of war crimes and violating international law, which isn’t new; it’s almost as routine as drinking morning coffee. Queen Rania of Jordan, a Palestinian, pushed back on the notion that a ceasefire would help Hamas to a degree. The queen doesn’t deny that it would give the terrorists a reprieve; instead, she pivots, saying those making that argument are giving tacit approval, if not outright endorsement, of killing thousands of innocent Palestinians. 

Has everyone taken a hit of Hunter Biden’s crack pipe? 

We’re not even going to delve into the memory holing of the 1,400 Israeli men, women, and children who were raped, murdered, tortured, beheaded, and set on fire. Since we’re focusing on those poor, poor Palestinians who are supposedly victims of genocide (they're not), why isn’t anyone pointing out Hamas’ fingerprints on the deaths of their own people?

One Palestinian activist has dared to write something about it. A grieving mother blamed the dogs of Hamas for the death of her son killed in an Israeli airstrike. Some people on the ground know who to blame, so I do credit Tapper for taking the time to make the case that Hamas is willing to kill every civilian in Gaza if it means destroying Israel. They’ve gone on record saying so. 

Arab journalists have questioned why Hamas, who has controlled Gaza since 2007, hasn’t built bomb shelters for its people. There are 300 miles of terror tunnels connecting all the cities in the strip. The simple answer is that it’s for their terrorists to hide from Israeli attacks. It’s not for the people whom they use as human shields. Tapper asks if Hamas knew if Israel would retaliate, leading to scores of casualties among their population. 

Of course, they did—they just don’t care. One Hamas official likened civilian deaths to the millions who perished in past wars of liberation. And they’re banking on these deaths to place international pressure on Israel to halt the war. It won’t this time—especially after Hamas declared that they will carry out as many October 7-like attacks until Israel is destroyed. It’s why, in Israel, there’s broad support across the political spectrum for military operations to eliminate the terror group in Gaza. 

The CNN host added that Israel sees the pro-terrorist rallies in the US and around the world, where not even one demands the release of the hostages. They’ve also read and heard conditions for a ceasefire from other nations. Again, there is a lack of provisions regarding securing the release of the 200-plus people taken captive by the terrorists last month. 

It seems stupid to say this, but some in lefty circles need reminding that Hamas terrorists are the bad guys, comprised of unadulterated evil that shows no mercy; therefore, they shall receive none. Kill them all. And if you’re playing into the ceasefire argument right now, you’re an ally of terrorism and dupes for Hamas. These people may be evil, but they’re not stupid. They know who they can manipulate, and the ignorant youth that dominate cities and college campuses are prime targets.  

