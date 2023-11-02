Here’s What Happened When a Grieving Palestinian Mother Shouted Who She Blames for Her Son's Death

One Palestinian mother knows who to blame for her son’s death. The video captures the grieving Gaza resident mourning the loss of her child but doesn’t hurl her anger at Israel, the West, or the infidels. She directly blames the “Hamas dogs.” Reports are that her son was a tragic victim of collateral damage from an Israeli airstrike. During the recovery efforts, she appears to see the cameras and starts ripping into Hamas, which leads to her being muzzled by rescue workers.

A grieving woman in Gaza lets the truth slip out. She cries that this is all because of #Hamas dogs.



The crowd quickly hushes her. pic.twitter.com/2ICcoGZ5iY — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 2, 2023

A mother cries over the body of her son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike against Gaza.



She sees a journalist’s camera and screams “this all happened because of those Hamas dogs”.



A “rescue-worker” grabs her face and tells her to “shut up” pic.twitter.com/HOrpQ82LZC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 2, 2023





Hamas has controlled the strip for 17 years and has never built a single bomb shelter for its people. They have constructed a wide array of terror tunnels from which their members can wait out Israeli attacks. All these tunnels will have to be cleared if Israel strives to eliminate Hamas as a viable political and military organization. They’re hiding in them, using the fuel they’ve been hoarding, which could be going to hospitals, to keep generators pumping the tunnels with breathable air running.

Instead of building bomb shelters to save civilians, Hamas is building underground tunnels to save themselves.



Hamas doesn’t value the lives of Gazan civilians. pic.twitter.com/6RxOjfO51X — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 2, 2023

Hamas doesn’t hide this fact, just like it’s an open secret that terrorists have been stealing humanitarian aid for years, with the United Nations even working with known members. Any ceasefire only helps Hamas, and they’ll steal any more relief supplies that come into the strip. The terror group took over the strip by force in 2007. They control everything, which is why the death toll estimates cannot be taken seriously.

The media already got burned by that with the Gaza hospital bombing.