Tipsheet

A Virginia Democrat Recorded Something Rather Odd

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 07, 2023 11:45 AM

It’s not the worst thing, but it’s still weird to record, right? Is it normal to record yourself peeing outside? Because that’s what Democrat Jessica Anderson did while joking that you should avoid yellow snow? What is it with this year’s crop of Democrats in Virginia? 

Anderson is running for the House of Delegates seat held by incumbent Republican Amanda Batten in the 71st district, which lies outside Richmond. I never had ‘pee tape’ on my bingo card for this year’s statewide races in the Old Dominion, but here we are (via Daily Caller):


Jessica Anderson, a Democratic candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates, filmed herself peeing in the snow and uploaded the video to TikTok. 

“Yeah, I’m peeing,” Anderson whispered, the faint sound of her stream hitting the ground echoing beneath her. “Avoid the yellow snow,” she concluded. 

At this point, you may be thinking to yourself, “Virginia, lewd public behavior, peeing on camera … isn’t this old news?” And you would be forgiven for thinking that because Anderson is the second candidate for Virginia’s legislative body to either pee on camera or tell her creepy porn followers that she would do so for money. 

The Metaphor Being Used for Joe Biden's 2024 Campaign Is Not a Good One Matt Vespa
Yeah, on the porn front, enter Susanna Gibson, who is running for the open House of Delegates seat in the 57th district, which is part of the Richmond suburbs. Gibson, a nurse practitioner, got busted for videos she posted to Chaturbate, an adult site, during the pandemic. 

Gibson and her husband engaged in a variety of sex acts, whose exposure she blamed on dirty campaign tactics and revenge porn. These videos weren’t leaked, lady. You posted them, and the Internet is forever. Just because something is archived doesn’t mean it vanishes without a trace. Sex acts posted on a porn site were going to be discovered. It’s just the way things go in this line of work. Gibson has also been hit with allegations that she committed election fraud.

As for peeing Jessica, we’ll see if she pissed away her chances at elected office. We’ll find out later tonight.

