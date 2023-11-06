Ilhan Omar Says a Local Mosque Fire Was Arson. There's One Big Problem With That Allegation.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been one of Hamas’ top allies on the Hill. She’s been clamoring for a ceasefire, which no one supports, not even liberals on her side of the aisle. Democrats are toying with so-called humanitarian pauses, which are essentially the same thing and will only benefit Hamas. The terror group would get a breather from Israel’s relentless assault in Gaza, and they’ll be able to steal more relief aid.

It’s baffling that so many progressives cannot put the two together. Hamas has ruled Gaza for 17 years; they control all government agencies. Terrorists will steal any humanitarian assistance, but maybe Omar knows that and doesn’t care. As we’ve seen from the pro-terrorist rallies nationwide, it’s clear that these young left-wingers know who Hamas is and what they stand for and will support any initiative to strengthen them.

Omar’s irresponsible actions don’t just stem from her appalling views on this subject but the peddling of terrorist propaganda. She claimed years ago that Israel has hypnotic powers, a tweet many rightfully saw as antisemitic. Omar’s lack of intelligence was exposed again when she tweeted photos of dead children from Gaza when, in fact, they were Arabs gassed by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2013.

A fire has caused extensive to a mosque in my district in Minneapolis.



This same mosque was subject to an arson attack earlier this year while over 100 people were inside.



I am grateful that no one was hurt and praying for the safety of my community. pic.twitter.com/Y9UIvNZuPp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 3, 2023

Now, she’s trying to gin up the islamophobia card, heavily insinuating it was arson. There’s only one problem with that—authorities haven’t found anything suspicious (via CBS News) [emphasis mine]:

Muslim leaders and worshippers are on edge after a fire at the property of the Mercy Islamic Center. The same mosque was set on fire less than a year ago. Investigators say Jackie Little was behind the fire intentionally set on the third floor. Little was also tied to burning down the mosque inside the Somali Mall. He is facing federal charges. Minneapolis Police said they don't believe the cause of the Wednesday's fire to be suspicious at this time. However, that is not doing too much to ease the Muslim community's concerns. "Looking at this, I'm like wow, it also makes me feel unsafe," said Aweis Hassan.

Oh, shut up, Hassan. No one here is going to barge into your home, bind you, torture you, and then set you on fire. That’s what Hamas did to 1,400 Israeli families.