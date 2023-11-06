Here's the Blog Post That Shuts Down Anti-Israel Supporters
The GOP Establishment's Concerns Are Not Ours
Here Are the 22 Republican Traitors Who Sided With Dems to Save Rashida...
A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville
Bidenomics Can’t Save Unreliable Clean Energy and EVs
When Will the Israel-Hamas War End?
What Americans Think About the State of the Country a Year From Election...
Tucker Explains Why Americans Should Be Alarmed by Ukrainian Government's Crackdown on Chu...
Comer Predicts What the Biden Family Will Claim When Pressed on Financial Transactions
Enough of the Junior Varsity Debates
Guess Where This Illegal Immigrant Convicted of Murder Was Found
Latest NYT Poll Is Causing Democrats to Panic
Shift From Traditional News Sites to Personalities Providing News Terrifies Biased MSM
Israel's New Enemies
Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar Says a Local Mosque Fire Was Arson. There's One Big Problem With That Allegation.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 06, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been one of Hamas’ top allies on the Hill. She’s been clamoring for a ceasefire, which no one supports, not even liberals on her side of the aisle. Democrats are toying with so-called humanitarian pauses, which are essentially the same thing and will only benefit Hamas. The terror group would get a breather from Israel’s relentless assault in Gaza, and they’ll be able to steal more relief aid. 

Advertisement

It’s baffling that so many progressives cannot put the two together. Hamas has ruled Gaza for 17 years; they control all government agencies. Terrorists will steal any humanitarian assistance, but maybe Omar knows that and doesn’t care. As we’ve seen from the pro-terrorist rallies nationwide, it’s clear that these young left-wingers know who Hamas is and what they stand for and will support any initiative to strengthen them. 

Omar’s irresponsible actions don’t just stem from her appalling views on this subject but the peddling of terrorist propaganda. She claimed years ago that Israel has hypnotic powers, a tweet many rightfully saw as antisemitic. Omar’s lack of intelligence was exposed again when she tweeted photos of dead children from Gaza when, in fact, they were Arabs gassed by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2013. 

Now, she’s trying to gin up the islamophobia card, heavily insinuating it was arson. There’s only one problem with that—authorities haven’t found anything suspicious (via CBS News) [emphasis mine]: 

Recommended

A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Muslim leaders and worshippers are on edge after a fire at the property of the Mercy Islamic Center. 

The same mosque was set on fire less than a year ago. Investigators say Jackie Little was behind the fire intentionally set on the third floor. Little was also tied to burning down the mosque inside the Somali Mall. He is facing federal charges. 

Minneapolis Police said they don't believe the cause of the Wednesday's fire to be suspicious at this time. However, that is not doing too much to ease the Muslim community's concerns. 

"Looking at this, I'm like wow, it also makes me feel unsafe," said Aweis Hassan. 

Oh, shut up, Hassan. No one here is going to barge into your home, bind you, torture you, and then set you on fire. That’s what Hamas did to 1,400 Israeli families.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville Kurt Schlichter
Guess Where This Illegal Immigrant Convicted of Murder Was Found Madeline Leesman
Latest NYT Poll Is Causing Democrats to Panic Guy Benson
Comer Predicts What the Biden Family Will Claim When Pressed on Financial Transactions Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a Tunnel Matt Vespa
The Idiocy of the Theory of ‘Proportionate Response’ Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement