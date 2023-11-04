Did You See How CNN Framed the Story About the Foiled Houston Terror Attack?

The worst part is that CNN hasn’t changed the headline. It was reported that on October 19, Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, was arrested on gun charges in Texas. He possessed a variety of firearms with a non-immigrant visa, which is illegal. How this was allowed to happen will be revealed in due time, but the FBI had to act: Abuayyash was plotting a horrific terror attack against the Jewish community in Houston. He was visiting a variety of gun ranges while also researching how to make explosive devices.

Advertisement

Sohaib Abuayyash, a Jordanian National in the United States on a Non-Immigration Visa was Arrested by Federal Agents in Houston, Texas recently due to Evidence that he was possibly Planning a Terrorist Attack against Jewish Communities in the Area; Abuayyah had been on the… pic.twitter.com/NmdL4jvWw4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 3, 2023

A Jordanian national, who at one point traveled to the US on a Palestinian passport, was plotting an attack on Houston’s Jewish community.



Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, had been studying how to build bombs and posted about his support for killing Jews.



He was arrested in Texas on Oct.… pic.twitter.com/WId7oz0zrE — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 3, 2023





Terrorism charges have not been filed yet. Abuayyash only faces the ones concerning illegal firearms since the FBI felt this was a threat that needed to be foiled immediately. The plot and the target were clear, but CNN opted to sanitize the headline: Jordanian arrested in Houston made statements supporting killing individuals of particular faiths, judge’s order says

CNN headline says Islamist terrorist wanted to kill individuals “of particular religious faith”



That’s how @CNN described Jewish People, and has hidden the terrorist’s murderous antisemitism from the headline. pic.twitter.com/8RlDfBdHJ1 — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 3, 2023

And here’s the lede, folks [emphasis mine]:

A Jordanian man arrested last month in Houston on a federal firearm possession charge had spoken of “martyrdom,” a federal judge said in a court order, and was “plotting to attack a Jewish gathering,” a law enforcement source told CNN. Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, who is in the United States on an expired nonimmigrant visa, made “statements to others that support the killing of individuals of particular religious faiths,” and “referenced an event in Houston for members of a particular religious group,” according to a federal court judge who ordered the man be detained pending trial. Details, including the specific target, time or place for the gathering, were not immediately clear in the court documents.

A more accurate headline would’ve been ‘FBI foils terror plot by radical Palestinian who was targeting the Jewish community,’ but that would be telling the truth.

And yes, this arrest also brings us to the immigration issue. Abuayyash was reportedly allowed to stay here on a work authorization order, and he was applying for asylum.

Advertisement

We’ve known for years that newsrooms have slowly become infested with anti-Israel bigots. Here was an example of reporters who can’t even say the targets were Jewish because that would make radical Islam look bad. Guess what—it is bad. It’s evil, as we saw what happened in Israel on October 7.