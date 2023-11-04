Hamas Might Have Gunned Down Scores of Civilians And Tried to Blame Israel...
Bill Maher Explains Once Again Why Liberals Are Idiots for Siding With Hamas
The Crime Wave In America Is Crippling Our Nation
Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Insecurity
Israel and Palestine – History, Painful Present, and Hope
Illegal Alien, Wanted for Terrorism, Arrested Near 9/11 Memorial
Liberal Media Warns Against Speaker Johnson for Being a Christian
Leftist Bernie Sanders Calls On Israel to 'Stop the Slaughter of Innocent People'
Decentralizing Acquisition: Lessons from the Ukrainian Battlefield
Navigating the Storm: The Unseen Impact of Soaring Interest Rates on Everyday Consumers
The Left’s Appalling Reaction to Hamas’ Terrorism Campaign iI a Product of Our...
The Clear and Present Danger Under Joe Biden...and How to Fix It
Thank Veterans For Their Service. Then Ask Them About It.
Biden’s Foreign Policy Fumbles Are Funding Terror Against America and Our Allies
Tipsheet

Did You See How CNN Framed the Story About the Foiled Houston Terror Attack?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 04, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The worst part is that CNN hasn’t changed the headline. It was reported that on October 19, Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, was arrested on gun charges in Texas. He possessed a variety of firearms with a non-immigrant visa, which is illegal. How this was allowed to happen will be revealed in due time, but the FBI had to act: Abuayyash was plotting a horrific terror attack against the Jewish community in Houston. He was visiting a variety of gun ranges while also researching how to make explosive devices. 

Advertisement


Terrorism charges have not been filed yet. Abuayyash only faces the ones concerning illegal firearms since the FBI felt this was a threat that needed to be foiled immediately. The plot and the target were clear, but CNN opted to sanitize the headline: Jordanian arrested in Houston made statements supporting killing individuals of particular faiths, judge’s order says 

Recommended

Bill Maher Explains Once Again Why Liberals Are Idiots for Siding With Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And here’s the lede, folks [emphasis mine]: 

A Jordanian man arrested last month in Houston on a federal firearm possession charge had spoken of “martyrdom,” a federal judge said in a court order, and wasplotting to attack a Jewish gathering,” a law enforcement source told CNN. 

Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, who is in the United States on an expired nonimmigrant visa, made “statements to others that support the killing of individuals of particular religious faiths,” and “referenced an event in Houston for members of a particular religious group,” according to a federal court judge who ordered the man be detained pending trial. 

Details, including the specific target, time or place for the gathering, were not immediately clear in the court documents. 

A more accurate headline would’ve been ‘FBI foils terror plot by radical Palestinian who was targeting the Jewish community,’ but that would be telling the truth. 

And yes, this arrest also brings us to the immigration issue. Abuayyash was reportedly allowed to stay here on a work authorization order, and he was applying for asylum. 

Advertisement

We’ve known for years that newsrooms have slowly become infested with anti-Israel bigots. Here was an example of reporters who can’t even say the targets were Jewish because that would make radical Islam look bad. Guess what—it is bad. It’s evil, as we saw what happened in Israel on October 7.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Explains Once Again Why Liberals Are Idiots for Siding With Hamas Matt Vespa
Hamas Might Have Gunned Down Scores of Civilians And Tried to Blame Israel for It Matt Vespa
FBI Foils What Could've Been a Horrific Terror Attack in Houston By a Radical Jordanian Matt Vespa
The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels Matt Vespa
One Sick War Victor Davis Hanson
Illegal Alien, Wanted for Terrorism, Arrested Near 9/11 Memorial Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Explains Once Again Why Liberals Are Idiots for Siding With Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement