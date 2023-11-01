We Have Another Payment Development in the Biden Bribery Scandal

We have a regional war brewing in the Middle East, a crumbling economy, labor strikes, and House Republican drama, so this story got buried six feet under, but it doesn’t mean it’s gone away. The fiasco caused by the removal of Speaker Kevin McCarthy paused the hearings about the Biden corruption scandal, which involves structured payments from Eastern European oligarchs to an array of shell companies owned and operated by the Biden family.

The most damning evidence coming from the Burisma deal, where the payments correlate with legal protections—Joe firing the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the energy company for corruption—and the ledger and phone recordings from its executives that allege a $10 million bribe was wired to Joe and Hunter around 2015-2016. There are also over 170 suspicious activity reports from six banks regarding the financial transactions of this family. No direct evidence linked Joe Biden to the payments until this month. Spencer wrote it up:

🚨🚨 BREAKING → @GOPoversight has uncovered a $200,000 DIRECT payment to Joe Biden.



The money trail of the Biden Family corruption scheme leads directly to Joe himself.



There’s no denying it now. https://t.co/BgaAuYEt14 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 20, 2023





Remember over the summer when Joe Biden, asked about House investigators' findings about a Biden family business scheme to peddle influence for cash, quipped, "Where's the money?" Well, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) produced evidence of at least some of the money being paid directly to Joe Biden. … Comer explained what his committee's investigation has found and how a loan and a $200,000 check to Joe Biden from his brother, James, looks to be the evidence of direct financial benefit for President Biden Republican investigators have been searching for. "We're still digging into evidence subpoenaed from bank accounts belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, and James and Sara Biden – the brother and sister-in-law of the President," Comer explained in a video published Friday. "A document that we're releasing today raises new questions about how President Biden personally benefited from his family's shady influence peddling of his name and their access to him." "Bank records obtained by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability have revealed a $200,000 direct payment from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden in the form of a personal check," Comer revealed.

And now we have another check for $40,000 made out to the big guy:

Newly-released bank records show Joe Biden received a $40,000 personal check from his brother and sister-in-law in 2017 — paid for with laundered money from communist China.



Here’s how it went down:



1️⃣ After Hunter’s infamous shakedown of his Chinese associate in August 2017… pic.twitter.com/4yxye2eau1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2023





After Hunter’s infamous shakedown of his Chinese associate in August 2017 (“sitting here with my father”), millions of dollars began flowing from a CCP-affiliated energy company to Hunter’s joint business venture with China. Then, after a series of “complicated financial transactions” — presumably to obfuscate the source of the funds — tens of thousands of dollars landed in the personal bank account of James and Sara Biden. In September 2017, Sara Biden cut Joe Biden the check. It’s the second questionable “loan repayment” uncovered by bank records in recent weeks. But even if the funds were, in fact, a “loan repayment,” that money would never have existed in the first place if not for the Biden family’s yearslong effort to cash in on their family name — an influence peddling scheme that began when Joe Biden was VP. It also does not explain how Biden had $250,000 in cash to “loan” his family, particularly around the same time Biden bought his Delaware beach home in all cash for $2.75 million. Meanwhile, Biden has denied his involvement in his family’s shady business dealings no fewer than nine times (as recently as June 2023), even as Biden allies try to walk that line back. Biden and his Democrat enablers can’t shield him from accountability forever.

For now, it’s the news cycle that’s protecting Joe.