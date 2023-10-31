Former NYT Writer Exposes How a Pro-Nazi Freelancer Could Get Hired by the Publication

If you thought The New York Times hiring a pro-Nazi freelancer was bad enough, think again. The saga concerning the publication’s dabbling in scandal regarding their hires has another chapter. This time, we have some folks masquerading as experts on Mideast studies; the two examples found by a former New York Times editorial writer expose the Jekyll and Hyde dichotomy.

The paper has printed editorials by these individuals, along with apparent glowing profiles, trying to cast a particular narrative. It didn’t take long to expose them as individuals who celebrated the murder of Jews on October 7. One of them even made fun of the developing story that Hamas terrorists murdered an Israeli baby in the oven:

If you thought that the Hitler-loving reporter in Gaza was the only scandal @nytimes, think again. 🧵 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 30, 2023

A few days ago, the paper published this story about the atmosphere in Saudi Arabia post-Oct. 7 massacre.



In it, you hear from Sultan Alamer, a grad student in Harvard's Center for Mideast Studies.https://t.co/eqetOreh0h — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 30, 2023

Alamer is presented as an expert by the Times. But it took about five seconds for me to discover that he is also a person that celebrates the mass murder of Jews.



Here is Alamer on Twitter on October 7: "what a sweet day." pic.twitter.com/HgNTJMdYld — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 30, 2023

The Times also published an oped by this person:https://t.co/dzTaabSUd4 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 30, 2023

What’s going on here? Pretty simple. Institutions are a reflection of their people. This is what happens when a newspaper is overrun by reporters and editors, trained at elite schools, who have embraced a “decolonial” worldview. Reader, beware. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 30, 2023

And with that, you can see how The New York Times could hire pro-Hitler staffers.

Bari Weiss was driven from the Times due to the antisemitic elements within its newsroom. As we’ve seen from the demonstrations nationwide on college campuses and in cities, there are a lot of antisemites now openly calling for genocide against Israel. Those ripping up the posters of kidnapped Israeli men, women, and children have been another unsettling and disturbing act by pro-terrorist elements in this country and abroad.

Can we please put to bed the myth of the moderate Muslim? They’ve never existed.