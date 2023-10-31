Durbin Ramps Up His Witch Hunt Against Supreme Court Justices
Former NYT Writer Exposes How a Pro-Nazi Freelancer Could Get Hired by the Publication

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 31, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

If you thought The New York Times hiring a pro-Nazi freelancer was bad enough, think again. The saga concerning the publication’s dabbling in scandal regarding their hires has another chapter. This time, we have some folks masquerading as experts on Mideast studies; the two examples found by a former New York Times editorial writer expose the Jekyll and Hyde dichotomy. 

The paper has printed editorials by these individuals, along with apparent glowing profiles, trying to cast a particular narrative. It didn’t take long to expose them as individuals who celebrated the murder of Jews on October 7. One of them even made fun of the developing story that Hamas terrorists murdered an Israeli baby in the oven:

And with that, you can see how The New York Times could hire pro-Hitler staffers.

Bari Weiss was driven from the Times due to the antisemitic elements within its newsroom. As we’ve seen from the demonstrations nationwide on college campuses and in cities, there are a lot of antisemites now openly calling for genocide against Israel. Those ripping up the posters of kidnapped Israeli men, women, and children have been another unsettling and disturbing act by pro-terrorist elements in this country and abroad. 

Can we please put to bed the myth of the moderate Muslim? They’ve never existed.

