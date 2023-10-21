Did You Catch What Was Off About This Poll About a Gaza Ceasefire?
Progressive Squad Member Berates Biden, Democrat Colleagues Over Support for Israel

Sarah Arnold
October 21, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) erupted at the Democratic Party over its support for Israel amid the war with Hamas. 

On Friday, the progressive squad member stood outside Capitol Hill, calling for a ceasefire in the war, along with several far-Left Democrats who refuse to condemn the deadly attacks on Israel. 

"How is it that we have a president who is talking about releasing hostages, who is talking about getting American citizens out of Israel, but could not get himself to say, I want to save and work to save the hundreds, thousands of Americans stuck in Gaza. What is wrong with you?" Omar said. 

Omar claimed Israel had dropped more bombs on Gaza in the last two weeks than the U.S. did in an entire year in Afghanistan. She directed her comments toward her fellow Democrats, calling it "painful and scary" to work alongside them as they "blame" Muslims for the violence. 

"And not a single condemnation comes from our caucus leadership or any member of Congress," she continued. "How is it — how is it that we are serving in a body, serving in a body where there are members who condemn us for asking for peace, for ceasefire, the most simplest thing?"

More from Fox News Digital:

Prior to her appearance at the press conference, Omar was pressed by Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn over her support for a ceasefire against terrorists whose aim is to wipe out the existence of Jews. Omar ignored the questions before saying, "Ignore this crazy lady; don't worry about her," as she boarded an elevator. On Thursday, Omar was forced to walk back comments blaming Israel for the Gaza hospital explosion that U.S. intelligence determined was not from a projectile launched by the Israeli Defense Forces. However, she failed to offer an apology.

Last week, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) criticized several squad members in a "reprehensible and repulsive" response to Hamas's onslaught on Israel. 

Omar faced intense scrutiny earlier this week after she blamed the Israel Defense Forces for being responsible for the bombing of a Gaza hospital, which was later found to be caused by Hamas. She later blamed the media for making her spread false information, saying that U.S. intelligence suggesting that Israel was not at fault served as "a reminder that information is often unreliable and disputed in the fog of war." 

Tags: ILHAN OMAR

