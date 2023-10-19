Hamas-Sympathizing Dem Blames Media for Her Hamas Propaganda Incident About the Gaza Hospital Bombing

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) are two of the most vocal and visible terrorist-sympathizing voices on the Hill. Both have a history of anti-Semitic shenanigans, Omar with the more extensive list, including the infamous tweet about Israel having hypnotic powers over the world. Omar, remember, couldn’t denounce radical Islamic terrorists who committed the 9/11 attacks, describing it as an event where “some people did something.”

So, are we shocked that these two form the face of the pro-Hamas caucus on the Hill? Both peddled fake news about the hospital strike in Gaza, which was the fault of the terrorists, not Israel. Tlaib broke down in tears at a rally in DC yesterday, though it’s long been debunked, despite the media’s rush to blame Israel. Once again, we had a catastrophic media failure since these clowns fell for Hamas propaganda.

Maybe taking the unverified word of the Gaza Health Ministry is not best journalistic practice... — Aaron MacLean (@AaronBMacLean) October 17, 2023

I didn’t even think about that. NYT used a picture from a completely different location while (falsely) blaming the strike on Israel because the hospital location doesn’t have any destroyed buildings. https://t.co/lWreWz3rZv — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

This NYT headline actually did put American lives in danger... https://t.co/TIN909Ex3L pic.twitter.com/HLTmpvTf9y — Aaron MacLean (@AaronBMacLean) October 18, 2023

Both tweets still up, 6-7 hours later pic.twitter.com/uqrdDz75As — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 18, 2023

If you called out Israel for the Gaza hospital bombing, I want you to use the same energy to call out Palestinian Islamic Jihad for being the ones who misfired a rocket at that hospital.



Or was it not really about Palestinian civilians? — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 17, 2023

Now, Omar is backtracking, blaming The Associated Press for her misinformation foul-up. Lady, we’ve known that this Gaza hospital explosion was the fault of the terrorists. Islamic Jihad’s rocket misfired. Only anti-Semites and pro-terrorist camps are saying otherwise.

Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.@POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter. https://t.co/dPJ48dyDe8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 17, 2023

Our office cited an AP report yesterday that the IDF had hit a Baptist hospital in Gaza. Since then, the IDF denied responsibility and the US intelligence assessment is that this was not done by Israel. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 19, 2023

It is a reminder that information is often unreliable and disputed in the fog of war (especially on Twitter where misinformation is rampant). We all have a responsibility to ensure information we are sharing is from credible sources and to acknowledge as new reports come in. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 19, 2023

Sorry, Omar, you willfully spread Hamas propaganda.