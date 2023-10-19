Wait, Did Biden Make a Joke About the Gaza Hospital Bombing?
Hamas-Sympathizing Dem Blames Media for Her Hamas Propaganda Incident About the Gaza Hospital Bombing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 19, 2023 8:35 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) are two of the most vocal and visible terrorist-sympathizing voices on the Hill. Both have a history of anti-Semitic shenanigans, Omar with the more extensive list, including the infamous tweet about Israel having hypnotic powers over the world. Omar, remember, couldn’t denounce radical Islamic terrorists who committed the 9/11 attacks, describing it as an event where “some people did something.” 

So, are we shocked that these two form the face of the pro-Hamas caucus on the Hill? Both peddled fake news about the hospital strike in Gaza, which was the fault of the terrorists, not Israel. Tlaib broke down in tears at a rally in DC yesterday, though it’s long been debunked, despite the media’s rush to blame Israel. Once again, we had a catastrophic media failure since these clowns fell for Hamas propaganda.

Academia Needs to Go Extinct Kurt Schlichter
Now, Omar is backtracking, blaming The Associated Press for her misinformation foul-up. Lady, we’ve known that this Gaza hospital explosion was the fault of the terrorists. Islamic Jihad’s rocket misfired. Only anti-Semites and pro-terrorist camps are saying otherwise.

Sorry, Omar, you willfully spread Hamas propaganda. 

