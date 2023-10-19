During High Stakes Oval Office Speech, Biden Again Shows Dangerous Weakness
Biden's Press Shop Just Exposed U.S. Special Operators
Did Joe Biden Reveal Delta Force Operators in Israel?
Maddow Sees a Trump Execution Squad
Another American Journalist Is Detained In Russia
Another Democrat Is Facing Heat For Being Pro-Palestine
Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism
DHS Officer Caught Glorifying Israelis Being Brutally Killed Placed On Leave
GOP Demands Biden Admin Package U.S. Aid for Ukraine, Israel Separately
Democrat Threatens to Call Cops On Reporter Rather Than Just Answer Tough Questions
Jim Banks Sure Has a Lot to Say About Move to Empower Acting...
Pentagon: US Navy Intercepted Missiles Out of Yemen Potentially Headed to Israel
Senate Passes Resolution Supporting Israel, But There's a Catch
Go Woke, Go Broke: Lingerie Company Ditches 'Feminist' Marketing After Sales Drop
Tipsheet

When You Say Stuff Like This About Jews and Hitler, You're Going to Get Fired

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 19, 2023 8:35 PM
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

I don’t know where people think they can post vicious things on social media about Jewish people, especially in the wake of the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7—and not get dragged for it. It’s not even couched in the political speech used by the anti-Israel far left, which might sound academic but is a call for genocide against the Jewish State. These pro-Palestinian activists have long used Smearing Israelis as colonizers to dehumanize Israelis and sanction their murder. 

Advertisement

One Citibank employee's remarks about Jews earned her a pink slip. They fired her, and rightfully so, for saying, “No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of them.” It was an Instagram story, which disappeared but not after scores of people saw it for hours. Citibank was made aware, and they axed her (via NY Post):


Citibank has fired one of its staffers after she posted “revolting” commentary on Instagram that endorsed the mass murder of Jewish people during the Holocaust. 

“No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of all of them,” Nozima Husainova wrote with a smiley face emoji in an Instagram story, which has since been deleted along with the 25-year-old’s Instagram and other social media accounts. 

The post was a screenshot shared to X, formerly Twitter, by non-profit watchdog StopAntisemitism late Wednesday, which also posted a photo of her Instagram profile that boasted over 4,500 followers. 

Husainova had written the explosive comment in response to a post about the Gaza hospital bombing that was initially blamed on Israel, but was later revealed to be caused by the Islamic Jihad terror group after its operatives misfired a rocket. 

Recommended

Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Again, there are multiple watchdogs, Internet sleuths, and other actors who will highlight and expose people who spread this vile hatred. Nozima Husainova has a tough story to tell any future employer who didn’t Google search her, as they will undoubtedly ask her about her abrupt dismissal from Citibank.

“Look, I said something about Jews and Hitler” will never play well.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism Sarah Arnold
Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas Support Guy Benson
During High Stakes Oval Office Speech, Biden Again Shows Dangerous Weakness Katie Pavlich
Academia Needs to Go Extinct Kurt Schlichter
Rashida Tlaib Facing Condemnation From All Corners of Capitol Hill Rebecca Downs
Here's Why a Veteran State Dept. Official Just Resigned Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism Sarah Arnold
Advertisement