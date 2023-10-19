When You Say Stuff Like This About Jews and Hitler, You're Going to Get Fired

I don’t know where people think they can post vicious things on social media about Jewish people, especially in the wake of the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7—and not get dragged for it. It’s not even couched in the political speech used by the anti-Israel far left, which might sound academic but is a call for genocide against the Jewish State. These pro-Palestinian activists have long used Smearing Israelis as colonizers to dehumanize Israelis and sanction their murder.

One Citibank employee's remarks about Jews earned her a pink slip. They fired her, and rightfully so, for saying, “No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of them.” It was an Instagram story, which disappeared but not after scores of people saw it for hours. Citibank was made aware, and they axed her (via NY Post):

A spokesman for Citi said Husainova's comments were 'revolting' and said hate speech would not be tolerated in their bank.



Citibank has fired one of its staffers after she posted “revolting” commentary on Instagram that endorsed the mass murder of Jewish people during the Holocaust. “No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of all of them,” Nozima Husainova wrote with a smiley face emoji in an Instagram story, which has since been deleted along with the 25-year-old’s Instagram and other social media accounts. The post was a screenshot shared to X, formerly Twitter, by non-profit watchdog StopAntisemitism late Wednesday, which also posted a photo of her Instagram profile that boasted over 4,500 followers. Husainova had written the explosive comment in response to a post about the Gaza hospital bombing that was initially blamed on Israel, but was later revealed to be caused by the Islamic Jihad terror group after its operatives misfired a rocket.

Again, there are multiple watchdogs, Internet sleuths, and other actors who will highlight and expose people who spread this vile hatred. Nozima Husainova has a tough story to tell any future employer who didn’t Google search her, as they will undoubtedly ask her about her abrupt dismissal from Citibank.

“Look, I said something about Jews and Hitler” will never play well.