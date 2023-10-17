And Here Are More Reasons for Why Israel's Invasion of Gaza Has Been Postponed

Israeli forces are ready to go. Around 360,000 reservists have been mobilized in the aftermath of the horrific October 7 terror attacks, where 1,000 Hamas terrorists conducted a campaign of murder, rape, and kidnapping. Over 1,200 Israelis were killed in the assault. This act of terrorism and the viciousness that was carried out shocked Israel and the world. Babies were beheaded and burned—a new level of barbarism on a mass scale.

Advertisement

Israeli Merkava Mark lV Main Battle Tanks at Staging Points near the Gaza Strip have now been seen Equipped with Top Slat Armor also known as “Cope Cages” which have become Extremely Popular because of the War in Ukraine and their use on Russian and Ukrainian Tanks; the Armor is… pic.twitter.com/JbfeXE0vBB — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 16, 2023

When Israel does invade, it will be for the long haul. They won’t leave until Hamas has been virtually wiped off the face of the Earth, which will be the world’s benefit. There are reportedly 40,000 Hamas terrorists waiting for the attack. Urban warfare is nasty, slow, and ferocious. This assault won’t be a cakewalk.

All Cities and Towns within the “Combat Operation Zone” around the Gaza Strip have now been Evacuated including the City of Sderot which has a Population of 30,000; Evacuations have now also been Completed for 20 Towns in Northern Israel that are within 2km of the Border with… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 17, 2023

But inclement weather halted what many expected to be the start of the ground war over the weekend. Israel needs clear skies to ensure near-constant air cover for its forces because they will need it. The second impediment is Joe Biden’s quick trip to Israel ahead of the ground operation, where he’ll undoubtedly say something stupid. It shouldn’t be a long trip, but as Israel waits, the real concern is what will happen once the first ground troops enter Gaza. Iran and their little brother Hezbollah have been rattling the sabers, with Hezbollah striking targets in northern Israel. There are also reports of Israeli airstrikes occurring in Syria. We discussed the regional war implications, which is why Prime Minister Netanyahu wanted a state of war declared by the war council to maximize reservist mobilizations. This war is going to get ugly:

Explosions reported just now in the Syrian Capital of Damascus, possible Israeli Airstrikes are ongoing. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 16, 2023

During the almost 8-Hour Meeting tonight between U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and the Israeli War Cabinet, it was stated that a Condition for President Biden’s Visit to Israel was the Approval for Humanitarian Aid into the Gaza Strip which has now been Okayed by Prime… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 17, 2023

Isreali Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu issued a Warning to Iran and Hezbollah today stating that the IDF is now prepared for Military Operations in the South but that they are ready to Confront any Developments in the North, further stating, “Don't test us in the North… pic.twitter.com/EyV4HyESe3 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 16, 2023

The Lebanese Army is claiming to have launched an Military Operation in Southern Lebanon this morning which resulted in the Discovery of over 20 Hezbollah Missile/Rocket Launchers near the Towns of Qalila and Al-Sha’iyat that were aimed towards Northern Israel; they further claim… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 16, 2023

The deployment of US carrier strike groups has deterred Hezbollah from launching an offensive on Israel from its North, the New York Times reported on Tuesday morning.#USA | #Israel | #Lebanon https://t.co/tSLJwVPByU — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 17, 2023

Advertisement

A meaningful letter from the IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, to fellow soldiers, commanders and reservists: pic.twitter.com/aV4YXBznMt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

The IDF says it attacked over 200 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets throughout Gaza during the past 24 hours. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 17, 2023

#BREAKING: Israel is striking Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. https://t.co/1z56HAaF2b — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 16, 2023

Hezbollah is preparing for full-scale war vs. Israel; info confirmed by US & Mideast officials; final decision to be made in Beirut & Tehran after IDF invades Gaza (military journalist Ron Ben-Yishai via @ynetalerts) https://t.co/SZUxO9Lacn — Israel Radar (@IsraelRadar_com) October 17, 2023





Israel has the right to defend itself. Period. That hasn’t changed, and neither should this operation. Israel must invade to eliminate Hamas as a political entity. Kill as many of these terrorists as possible, and they should remain until the job is done.

Confirmed: @POTUS Joe Biden announces he'll travel to #Israel on Wednesday, saying the goal of his visit is "to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack." https://t.co/AEgGqpIoBX — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 17, 2023

Advertisement



