Trump Does a Bit of Trolling After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces His Resignation

President-elect Donald Trump engaged in a bit of trolling when chiming in on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Monday announcement that he plans to resign.

The news of Trudeau’s resignation was expected as Canada’s Labour Party has been struggling in the polls. In a post on Truth Social, the president-elect claimed “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State” and that “The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat.”

Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!

Trudeau held a press conference where he told reporters about his decision.

Over the holidays, I've also had a chance to reflect and have had long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement. So last night, over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I'm sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader and as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process.

It happened!!



JUSTIN TRUDEAU RESIGNS!!pic.twitter.com/63iOZjz4O0 — A Sports HD (@crickwick2k21) January 6, 2025

Trudeau’s tenure as prime minister has been marred by controversy – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when the Canadian government issued onerous lockdown orders and vaccine mandates. It resulted in a massive protest that included truckers who formed the Freedom Convoy. The prime minister used the Emergencies Act to round up and arrest many of those who participated.

The prime minister’s decision came after pressure from members of his Labour Party, which is projected to lose big to the Conservative Party of Canada, headed by Pierre Poilievre.