The Story of the Murdered Philly Journalist Who Mocked Dilbert Creator Just Got More Interesting

Before Hamas and Israel went to war, this odd story involved Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, whose social commentaries have often triggered progressives. Two lefty activists tweeted at Adams and met the same fate within hours of each other. Philly progressive reporter Josh Kruger was shot and killed at his home on October 2. In New York City, Ryan Carson was stabbed to death in Crown Heights around four in the morning on the same day.

Advertisement

Kruger’s social media interaction with Adams was more incendiary than Carson’s post.

“The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie,” Kruger wrote on September 30. Kruger was quote tweeting Adams’ old 2020 post where he said, “If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year.”

The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie. https://t.co/0kffBpbQu7 — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) September 30, 2023

What is happening pic.twitter.com/Zg3xMvLXJx — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2023





Kruger’s alleged murderer has been identified, and the details are jaw-dropping. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Kruger and his alleged killer knew each other and had a sexual relationship. Kruger reportedly started this relationship when the suspect, now 19, was just 15 years old:

BREAKING: Josh Kruger, the left-wing Philly journalist who was murdered in his home last week by 19-year-old Robert Davis, had been in a sexually relationship with him starting when Davis was 15 and had threatened to post sexually explicit photos of him online, per the family.… pic.twitter.com/6V8M3KdoPS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023





The family of Robert Davis, 19, who is accused of killing local journalist Josh Kruger, said that Davis was just 15 when he and Kruger began a years-long relationship involving drugs — and that Davis told them Kruger was threatening to post sexually explicit videos of him online before, police say, Davis shot Kruger. Those assertions by Davis’ mother and older brother in recent interviews with The Inquirer add troubling new complexities to a killing that has garnered national attention. Their account, they said, is drawn from recent conversations with Davis, and from the years of watching his life unravel as he tried to keep the relationship and his drug addiction hidden. Kruger, 39, was killed after a man entered his Point Breeze home in the middle of the night, police said, and shot him seven times at the base of his stairs. Surveillance video near the scene and tips from Kruger’s friends and family led detectives to Davis, and a warrant was issued for his arrest a few days later. Police described the pair as acquaintances, and said Kruger “was trying to help [Davis] get through life.” The family’s contentions come as detectives separately discovered and are investigating what multiple law enforcement sources have called explicit photos and messages in Kruger’s phone. The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, did not say whether the images or messages were connected to Davis, but said they were “disturbing” and have been turned over to the department’s Special Victims Unit for further analysis. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said the contents of Kruger’s phone are part of the investigation as detectives seek to learn more about why he may have been killed. But critical details of what happened, he said, lie with Davis, who remains at-large.

The link between the two men, their social media interactions with Adams, and dying within hours on the same day was eerie. Carson’s interaction with the cartoonist was more grounded, betting Adams that he could induce transformative change if he donated 1/1000th of his personal wealth. Carson headed a group dedicated to eliminating overdose deaths in the city.

We’ll keep you updated when Mr. Davis is apprehended.