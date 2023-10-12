Reports: Some of the Hamas Terrorists Had Israeli Work Permits and Their Victims...
Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here
Terrorists Supporting Terrorists
Robbing the Children's Future
If Biden Really Wants to Help Israel, He Must Stop the War on...
One House Republican Is Doing the Job Biden Failed at...Twice
Here Was Kirby's Response When Pressed About Why Americans Haven't Been Evacuated From...
Barbarians Will Do What Barbarians Will Do
Who Has the U.S. Government Betrayed?
Congress Wants a Better Value. So Why Are They Eliminating Performance Based Payment?
The Tail Wagging the Dog In the Republican Party
America at the Crossroads: A Free Republic or a Police State?
CIA Withheld USS Cole Bombing Information From the FBI
Nuclear War Is the Ultimate 'Climate Change'
Tipsheet

The Story of the Murdered Philly Journalist Who Mocked Dilbert Creator Just Got More Interesting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 12, 2023 8:35 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Before Hamas and Israel went to war, this odd story involved Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, whose social commentaries have often triggered progressives. Two lefty activists tweeted at Adams and met the same fate within hours of each other. Philly progressive reporter Josh Kruger was shot and killed at his home on October 2. In New York City, Ryan Carson was stabbed to death in Crown Heights around four in the morning on the same day.

Advertisement

Kruger’s social media interaction with Adams was more incendiary than Carson’s post. 

“The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie,” Kruger wrote on September 30. Kruger was quote tweeting Adams’ old 2020 post where he said, “If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year.” 


Kruger’s alleged murderer has been identified, and the details are jaw-dropping. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Kruger and his alleged killer knew each other and had a sexual relationship. Kruger reportedly started this relationship when the suspect, now 19, was just 15 years old: 


The family of Robert Davis, 19, who is accused of killing local journalist Josh Kruger, said that Davis was just 15 when he and Kruger began a years-long relationship involving drugs — and that Davis told them Kruger was threatening to post sexually explicit videos of him online before, police say, Davis shot Kruger. 

Those assertions by Davis’ mother and older brother in recent interviews with The Inquirer add troubling new complexities to a killing that has garnered national attention. Their account, they said, is drawn from recent conversations with Davis, and from the years of watching his life unravel as he tried to keep the relationship and his drug addiction hidden. 

Kruger, 39, was killed after a man entered his Point Breeze home in the middle of the night, police said, and shot him seven times at the base of his stairs. Surveillance video near the scene and tips from Kruger’s friends and family led detectives to Davis, and a warrant was issued for his arrest a few days later. Police described the pair as acquaintances, and said Kruger “was trying to help [Davis] get through life.” 

The family’s contentions come as detectives separately discovered and are investigating what multiple law enforcement sources have called explicit photos and messages in Kruger’s phone. The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, did not say whether the images or messages were connected to Davis, but said they were “disturbing” and have been turned over to the department’s Special Victims Unit for further analysis. 

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said the contents of Kruger’s phone are part of the investigation as detectives seek to learn more about why he may have been killed. But critical details of what happened, he said, lie with Davis, who remains at-large. 

Recommended

Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The link between the two men, their social media interactions with Adams, and dying within hours on the same day was eerie. Carson’s interaction with the cartoonist was more grounded, betting Adams that he could induce transformative change if he donated 1/1000th of his personal wealth. Carson headed a group dedicated to eliminating overdose deaths in the city. 

We’ll keep you updated when Mr. Davis is apprehended.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
Here Was Kirby's Response When Pressed About Why Americans Haven't Been Evacuated From Israel Leah Barkoukis
It Wasn't a Mistake. It Was Social Justice. Ann Coulter
Trump Brings Home Americans From Israel, While Families Beg Biden to Help Sarah Arnold
Terrorists Supporting Terrorists Derek Hunter
Reports: Some of the Hamas Terrorists Had Israeli Work Permits and Their Victims Recognized Them Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement