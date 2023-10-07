'Bodies in the Streets': War Breaks Out After Palestinian Terrorists Infiltrate Israel
Why Biden's Border Wall Is Worthless
I'm Tired of the Freak Show Narcissists
Legal Votes Have WaPo Fearing for Democracy and the Miami Herald Debunks Its...
Kennedy Family Hero Che Guevara Captured and Killed 56 Years Ago This Week
California’s New Math Framework Needs a History Lesson
American Civics Is Dead
Willis Squanders RICO Laws on Trump - Should Charge Herself and Teacher Unions
Are You Sure a Changing Climate Causes Severe Weather?
This Is the True Face of Modern Socialism
Are We Surprised? Biden Blames the Media for Bad Polling Numbers
Progressive City Plans to Hand Out 'Guaranteed Incomes' To Transgenders, Illegal Immigrant...
Biden Under Fire After Nominating a Former Hunter Associate for Key Special Counsel...
Biden Admin Reverses Course Again: Plans to Continue Venezuelan Deportations
Tipsheet

Israel Declares 'Readiness for War' After Hamas Launches Rocket Barrage, Infiltration

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 07, 2023 1:30 AM

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a "state of readiness for war" on Saturday morning following a surprise, coordinated attack from the Gaza Strip carried out by Hamas terrorists.

Advertisement

In a series of statements, the IDF said that the Hamas terrorist organization carried out a combined attack, including the firing of rockets and terrorist infiltrations into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, and pledged to defend Israeli civilians while promising Hamas terrorists will "pay a very heavy price" for their actions.

In Saturday's early morning hours across central and southern Israel, sirens rang out as terrorists in the Gaza Strip began firing hundreds of rockets indiscriminately aimed at innocent Israelis from the Negev Desert to Tel Aviv and eventually toward Jerusalem, per reports. 

Recommended

Progressive City Plans to Hand Out 'Guaranteed Incomes' To Transgenders, Illegal Immigrants Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

As Fox News Channel's Trey Yingst noted in the above video, Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system was deployed to intercept rockets from Gaza. Still, some of the terrorists' rockets landed inside Israel:

In addition to the rocket barrage, terrorists began a reported air and ground invasion of southern Israel — an infiltration that has since been confirmed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF):

Horrific reports and photos have begun to describe and depict the still-untold number of innocent Israeli civilians who were murdered by Hamas terrorists inside Israel during the ongoing assault. 

Advertisement

According to IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari, Israeli forces have already started attacking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, just two hours after the terrorists began their surprise attack. 

Hagari also reiterated the "state of war alert" for Israeli forces and reminded that "Hamas is the sovereign in the Gaza Strip, which is behind this attack, and will bear the results and responsibility for the events."

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Progressive City Plans to Hand Out 'Guaranteed Incomes' To Transgenders, Illegal Immigrants Sarah Arnold
Kari Lake Ran Into Ruben Gallego in Phoenix. It Didn't Go Well. Matt Vespa
Former ESPN Host Recalls the Moment She Realized Why Biden Has Been Hiding in His Basement Sarah Arnold
'Bodies in the Streets': War Breaks Out After Palestinian Terrorists Infiltrate Israel Katie Pavlich
I'm Tired of the Freak Show Narcissists Kurt Schlichter
Kennedy Family Hero Che Guevara Captured and Killed 56 Years Ago This Week Humberto Fontova

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Progressive City Plans to Hand Out 'Guaranteed Incomes' To Transgenders, Illegal Immigrants Sarah Arnold
Advertisement