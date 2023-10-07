Israel Declares 'Readiness for War' After Hamas Launches Rocket Barrage, Infiltration

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a "state of readiness for war" on Saturday morning following a surprise, coordinated attack from the Gaza Strip carried out by Hamas terrorists.

In a series of statements, the IDF said that the Hamas terrorist organization carried out a combined attack, including the firing of rockets and terrorist infiltrations into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, and pledged to defend Israeli civilians while promising Hamas terrorists will "pay a very heavy price" for their actions.

Israelis across the country—on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah—woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning.



We will defend ourselves. pic.twitter.com/S9GN8fld4Y — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

In Saturday's early morning hours across central and southern Israel, sirens rang out as terrorists in the Gaza Strip began firing hundreds of rockets indiscriminately aimed at innocent Israelis from the Negev Desert to Tel Aviv and eventually toward Jerusalem, per reports.

🚨Sirens sounding in central Israel🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

A surprise attack from Gaza against Israeli cities in southern and central Israel occurring now. pic.twitter.com/ygDQvU4iSv — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

Significant rocket launches from the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/iJmvvGKqft — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

BREAKING: Rocket fire targeting Tel Aviv right now. Multiple interceptions as air raid sirens sound. pic.twitter.com/kJxvIXFxMk — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 7, 2023

As Fox News Channel's Trey Yingst noted in the above video, Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system was deployed to intercept rockets from Gaza. Still, some of the terrorists' rockets landed inside Israel:

A rocket fired from Gaza has struck a residential area in Israel. pic.twitter.com/mHODxDVCHu — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

Multiple impacts in southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/PC5z5y5WZi — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 7, 2023

In addition to the rocket barrage, terrorists began a reported air and ground invasion of southern Israel — an infiltration that has since been confirmed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF):

What is happening now is a coordinated attack by Palestinian armed groups from the air and the ground. Rocket attacks including infiltrations into southern Israel are occurring. — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

🔴 Initial Report: Terrorists have infiltrated Israel from Gaza.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes.

Details to follow. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

A shootout between Israeli forces and what is likely a Nukhba commando unit of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/EeUQQS4DBg — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

Horrific reports and photos have begun to describe and depict the still-untold number of innocent Israeli civilians who were murdered by Hamas terrorists inside Israel during the ongoing assault.

While Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups claim they are resistance fighters, remember today that they murdered an untold amount of innocent civilians in the streets of southern Israel. — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

I can't say how many civilians have been murdered, but from the evidence I've seen, it's going to be a significant amount. — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

According to IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari, Israeli forces have already started attacking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, just two hours after the terrorists began their surprise attack.

צה"ל תוקף כעת מטרות של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברצועת עזה. פרטים נוספים בהמשך. — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 7, 2023

Hagari also reiterated the "state of war alert" for Israeli forces and reminded that "Hamas is the sovereign in the Gaza Strip, which is behind this attack, and will bear the results and responsibility for the events."

חמאס הוא הריבון ברצועת עזה, העומד מאחורי מתקפה זו, וישא בתוצאות ובאחריות לאירועים. — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 7, 2023

This is a developing story and may be updated.