Why Did CBS Blur the Face of the Man Who Stabbed a Lefty Community Activist in NYC?

They got him. New York’s finest captured the man who murdered Ryan Carson on October 2 in Crown Heights while waiting at a bus stop with his girlfriend. The attack occurred around four in the morning; the couple were returning from a wedding.

BREAKING: Video released of stabbing of NYC leftist in Brooklyn



He says "Chill...chill..." and tries to talk to the maniac with the knife screaming "I will kill you!" at him at 4am

The video footage captures when the deranged man is charging at Carson with a knife. His stabbing death sparked a flurry of condolences from top government officials, with Mayor Eric Adams promising justice will be served. On Thursday, police apprehended the suspect, but CBS News decided to blur his face. He's not a minor (via CBS News):

CBS is now BLURRING OUT the face of the black man who killed Ryan Carson pic.twitter.com/UIVVAoj0MG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2023





The NYPD says Brian Dowling, an 18-year-old Brooklyn man, is facing murder charges in the deadly stabbing of public policy activist Ryan Carson. CBS New York was on the scene when Dowling was taken into custody around at around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Police questioned Dowling at the 81st Precinct, before he was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. […] Carson was known for his activism against opioid overdoses. Over last decade, he worked at New York Public Interest Research Group, most recently dealing with recycling and solid waste. Previously, Carson advocated for safe injection facilities. "He was just all over the place, trying to prevent drugs, just trying to keep the community afloat," said Bed-Stuy resident Gloria Reyes, who knew Carson.

BREAKING: GoFundMe for girlfriend of far-left activist brutally murdered raises over $50,000 in 24 hours after she refused to give black suspect's description to police https://t.co/GqsHnv8unV — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 4, 2023

What makes this an eerie story is that Carson, along with Philly progressive reporter Josh Kruger, both tweeted at Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who has been known to irritate leftists with his social commentaries. Both men were murdered on the same day within hours of each other. Carson tweeted at Adams months ago, but Kruger mocked Adams a couple of days before he was shot and killed at his home on Monday.

The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie. https://t.co/0kffBpbQu7 — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) September 30, 2023

What is happening pic.twitter.com/Zg3xMvLXJx — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2023





"If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year," Adams tweeted on July 1, 2020.

"The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie," replied Kruger on September 30.

As some noted, Daniel Penny, who arguably saved lives when he put a mentally unstable man in a chokehold on a subway, wasn’t afforded that courtesy when he was arrested for manslaughter.

You know who didn't get his face blurred https://t.co/mGh54LehNJ pic.twitter.com/Yi1vmzivtG — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 5, 2023

The narrative must be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/JsNYvAJS46 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2023



