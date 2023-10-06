Why the September Jobs Report Sent Stocks Tumbling
Tipsheet

Someone Is Lying About the Ukraine Aid Package Deal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 06, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This town treats us like idiots so that no one can stand Congress. We all know there was a deal regarding a separate vote on a Ukraine aid package. It’s how the stopgap measure to keep the government open for another 45 days passed on September 30 with overwhelming support. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) gave the entire institution heartburn when he put a hold on the House bill as time ticked toward a shutdown. Bennet relented when Democrats announced the separate package agreement. The question is how far up the food chain did this proposal go because Joe Biden is weighing in, saying that he and McCarthy had an arrangement or something. 

Regardless, this move to solicit Democratic votes to pass the shutdown-averting bill caused Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to file the motion to vacate against Kevin McCarthy, which ousted the speaker on Tuesday. In the aftermath, McCarthy says no deal was made with the Biden White House over Ukraine, but Joe says otherwise. Someone is lying (via CBS News): 


The president himself certainly fueled the idea, when CBS News asked him on Sunday, "Are you going to be able to trust Speaker McCarthy when the next deal comes around?" 

"We just made one about Ukraine," he replied. "So, we'll find out." 

[…] 

The removal of $6 billion in Ukraine funding from the temporary spending bill caused Sen. Michael Bennet, Democrat of Colorado, to put a hold on the bill when it arrived at the Senate a few hours before a shutdown would take effect if the resolution were not passed. He dropped his hold after Senate leadership released a statement saying, "In the coming weeks, we expect the Senate will work to ensure the U.S. government continues to provide critical and sustained security and economic support for Ukraine." 

When McCarthy was asked about the existence of a side deal Monday at the Capitol, he told reporters, "There is no side deal going on." 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged several questions Monday from reporters seeking clarity on whether there's a deal with McCarthy to pass Ukraine funding soon. She pointed out there has been "overwhelming support" for Ukraine in Congress and noted McCarthy has said he supports providing Ukraine with the weapons it needs. "We expect him to keep his word on that," she said. 

But continuing support for Ukraine has divided House Republicans, and last week, a supplemental Ukraine security bill had more GOP opposition than support, with 117 Republicans voting against it and 101 voting for it. 

Why Did CBS Blur the Face of the Man Who Stabbed a Lefty Community Activist in NYC? Matt Vespa
Some deal was struck; there’s no denying that, but it’s irrelevant now. McCarthy is gone, and whoever is the new speaker isn’t as receptive to more money for Ukraine. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), one of the frontrunners for the gavel, is certainly not keen on new money for Biden’a quagmire.


