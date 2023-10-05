Americans Ditching Public-Sector Unions Despite Biden Attempts to Promote Membership
Nancy Mace Had a Brutal Interview on CNN About Her Vote to Remove...
Is That What Caused Dems and Matt Gaetz to Work Together to Oust...
WH's Latest Excuse for Going Back On Campaign Promise to Not Build Border...
Friends of Progressive NYer Who Was Killed Have an Interesting GoFundMe
NBC News Can't Stop Getting Hit With Community Notes
Media Distemper Over Voting in the House, Sports Are a Right-Wing Tool, and...
Mayorkas Backtracks On His Call for the 'Immediate' Need of a Border Wall
Biden Admin Finally Admits the Chaos It Created At the Border
Beto O’Rourke Says Biden’s Border Wall Makes It Hard for Voters to ‘Distinguish...
Ethics Group Asks That Nancy Mace Be Investigated for Soliciting Donations From Capitol...
Female College Athletes Push Back Against Policies Allowing ‘Trans’ Teammate
One Sport Just Approved ‘Transgender-Inclusive’ Guidelines
Will Joe Manchin Have a Better Chance Running As an Independent?
Tipsheet

Ann Coulter Throws Cold Water on Gaetz's Victory Lap Over McCarthy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 05, 2023 6:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Reports are that selecting a new House speaker next week won’t go smoothly despite two solid conservative candidates in Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Steve Scalise (R-LA). The mood of House Republicans is one of anger and frustration, as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) created a potential disaster for the party. Gaetz filed the motion to vacate, which removed McCarthy, voting with Democrats to remove the now-speaker. McCarthy opted not to run for his former post to quell any further disruption. 

Advertisement

To complicate matters, Donald Trump, whose name has been floated around as a potential speaker candidate, will reportedly visit Congress next week. Will this lead to constructive chaos or absolute bedlam, which puts the House Republican majority at risk next year? Ann Coulter has been one of the prominent conservative voices not on board with Gaetz’s plot, saying that a move puts vulnerable Republicans at risk in 2024. 

With McCarthy’s ouster, she threw more cold water on the Florida Republican’s victory lap, noting that she would have taken his remarks about out-of-control spending and the debt more seriously if Gaetz didn’t go on Steve Bannon’s podcast to tout his agent of chaos status:  

The irony is Gaetz’s reasoning for going ‘Leroy Jenkins’ in the House isn’t lost on most of us. The spending is outrageous, with deficit payments soaring into the trillions soon. Meanwhile, foreign holders of that debt, notably the Chinese and Japanese, are also seeing economic declines. They could call in those markers. The problem is that even if Gaetz gets a speaker he likes, which most of the GOP base would also find acceptable—it’s a no-gain victory. We still have a Democratic Senate that will never sign off on any GOP measure on the economy unless we retake the upper chamber. 

Recommended

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

McCarthy should reflect on why he’s without the gavel, too—years of reported backstabbing and being overall unreliable killed him with most of his members. The votes to keep him showed that Republicans didn’t want to set a nuke off on the House floor, not necessarily because they liked the guy; his trust balance was negative. 

Everyone shares some blame here, and Democrats can sit back and chuckle as we set up a situation where we cannibalize ourselves. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Thomas Massie Makes It Abundantly Clear Who He Won't Support for Speaker Rebecca Downs
You Can Draft This Kurt Schlichter
Nancy Mace Had a Brutal Interview on CNN About Her Vote to Remove McCarthy Matt Vespa
Trump Has a Fiery Warning for America Townhall Staff
Is That What Caused Dems and Matt Gaetz to Work Together to Oust McCarthy? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement