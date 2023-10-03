Here Are the Damaging Stories About Democrats That Got Killed, Thanks to House Chaos

If there’s one thing that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) did with his motion to vacate, it’s nuking many stories damaging to Democrats out of the news cycle. Gaetz followed his promise to usurp Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House over the stopgap measure that kept the government open. It passed with Democratic votes since McCarthy promised a separate vote on Ukraine aid. Gaetz claims this move was to honor principles. It looks self-serving to others, including Ann Coulter, who warned this ploy could cost Republicans the House.

When McCarthy’s allies failed in their motion to table, the vacate vote came, and the speaker was booted 216-210. Eight Republicans voted with Democrats to remove McCarthy, who’s chosen not to run for his old job. The House GOP had a political catastrophe fall into their lap, and they need to find a consensus candidate who can clinch 218 without going multiple rounds with Gaetz and his crew.

Until then, here are the stories that got blown up due to the House chaos today. Spencer covered the Iranian spy story here. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), who pulled a fire alarm before the spending vote over the weekend, is probably happy his name is no longer in the cycle:

News cycles killed:



- House Dem admits to a felony

- Biden admin lead Iran negotiator caught in Iranian spy ring

- CA gov appoints Marylander and dem dark money doner to fill vacant CA senate seat

- Senate foreign relations committee chair charged with taking bribes from a… — Tripp (@cbomar_3) October 3, 2023

Also, the Biden impeachment inquiry and overall investigation are in limbo now. Again, I'm not so sure blowing up the spot with no plan is the way to go. The ‘I don’t like this person’ mindset isn’t productive here.