CNN Pushes Already Debunked Narrative About IRS Whistleblowers

Did CNN try to rehash an already debunked FBI counternarrative, or are they just late to the party? We’ve already gone over how FBI Agent Thomas Sobocinski claimed that he never heard US Attorney David Weiss say he didn’t have the authority to charge Hunter Biden, claiming, to his recollection, that Weiss could have filed anything at will.

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler alleged the opposite happened, with the then-US attorney telling them he needed to run charging the president’s son by the top brass at the Department of Justice (via CNN):

New testimony from a number of FBI and Internal Revenue Service officials casts doubt on key claims from an IRS whistleblower who alleges there was political interference in the federal criminal investigation of Hunter Biden’s taxes. According to transcripts provided to CNN, several FBI and IRS officials brought in for closed-door testimony by House Republicans in recent days said they don’t remember US Attorney David Weiss saying that he lacked the authority to decide whether to bring charges against the president’s son, or that Weiss said he had been denied a request for special counsel status. Those twin claims, made by IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, form the basis of Republican accusations that the Justice Department’s investigation into Biden’s taxes was tainted by political influence and that Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland tried to protect Hunter Biden in the investigation. The new testimony comes as House Republicans begin an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and his family, potentially undercutting one element of that effort. At issue is an October 2022 meeting between prosecutors and case agents working on the Hunter Biden investigation. Shapley alleges that during that meeting, Weiss, the then-US attorney for Delaware, told participants that he was “not the deciding person” on whether Hunter Biden was charged, according to Shapley’s notes from the meeting. House Republicans have taken that to mean Weiss was not in charge of his own investigation, and was deferring to a higher authority.

NEW: IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley’s contemporaneous notes October 2022 meeting where he alleged US attorney Weiss said he was not the decision maker on Hunter Biden charges. Weiss/DOJ dispute. READ: “Weiss stated – He is not deciding person,” “Weiss requested Special Counsel… pic.twitter.com/GscAcvbcQD — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 13, 2023

Shapley submitted further documents corroborating his claim that Weiss declared at this meeting that he was not the deciding person. Someone is lying, and the corrupt DOJ has stepped on too many rakes to have credibility with the public. It’s fascinating that the FBI/DOJ still uses this CNN pipeline to funnel their counternarratives when this protocol has been neutralized since June. The Justice Department tried to run interference after the bureau begrudgingly released the FD-1023 report with their credible clandestine informant alleging that Joe and Hunter Biden received a $10 million bribe from Burisma in 2015-16.

DOJ tried to say, among many things, that then-Attorney General William Barr had already investigated the Hunter Biden allegations and said there was nothing to the claims, killing the investigation. That is not true—he referred the matter to the US Attorney’s office in Delaware. That would be Mr. Weiss, who has been accused of slow-walking charges, being heavily involved in the sweetheart plea deal that blessedly got scuttled and letting the more serious tax charges against Hunter lapse.

Shapley’s credibility was reaffirmed by a top official in the IRS’ investigations unit.