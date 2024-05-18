Bill Maher on Harrison Butker's Address: Where's the Crime Here?

Hell froze over when Bill Maher defended the likes of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker on his show Friday. The NFL player recently delivered a controversial commencement address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, which sent the Left into meltdown mode. On one hand, there were some parts that many could view as anachronistic about the speech. Then again, Butker is a devout Catholic who delivered an address that aligned with those values. You can disagree without going crazy. And if Maher, an outspoken atheist and critic of organized religion, can shrug this off, so can everyone else.

The coverage reached epic levels of idiocy as news outlets dragged alums from 2019 to weigh in. CNN, former Chiefs cheerleaders, and NFL Network media personalities all offered their takes on the speech. Rich Eisen and his wife, Suzy Kolber, disagreed with the address but did so correctly. They voiced how they disagreed with his stances but added that some women choose to stay home with the kids, and that’s okay, too. We’re not a monolithic society when it comes to families.

“I don’t see what the big crime is.”



Reading excerpts from the address, where Maher highlighted how the outrage reinforces Americans’ issues with the Left:

I don’t see what the big crime is. I don’t. And I think this is part of the problem people have with the left is that lots of people in this country are like this. Like he’s saying, some of you may go on to lead successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people, everybody, used to be. And now, can’t that just be a choice, too?

Maher hit the nail on the head regarding why liberal America feels the way they do about this minor college commencement incident: liberals think the only acceptable way of being a good person is to get an advanced degree from those “asshole factories” like Harvard.