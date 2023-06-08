Federalist Editor Highlights Why the FBI Can’t Get Away With Trying to Suppress Biden Corruption Docs

Donald Trump might face another indictment, but Joe Biden might not be far behind him, or that would be the case in a fair, sane world. Spencer wrote about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) detailing more shocking updates about the Biden corruption probe, specifically the $5 million allegedly paid to him by a foreign national. Ms. Greene elaborated that these transactions related to the shady Biden-Burisma arrangement. The person or persons involved reportedly have a ledger of the bribes, and this deal allegedly formed the basis for Joe Biden wanting to fire the original Ukrainian prosecutor looking into Burisma’s business practices when he was vice president:

I’m headed to the SCIF to view the UNclassified FD-1023 FBI form implicating Joe Biden in a political bribery pay-to-play scheme.



The document the FBI says is too dangerous for the American people to see. pic.twitter.com/Tbm1QozQ5T — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 8, 2023





.@RepMTG viewed the FBI's document alleging then-VP Joe Biden was involved in a criminal bribery scheme.



Now she's telling the American people what she read. pic.twitter.com/IH8igUY8YR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2023





Greene explained that the information contained in the report is from a paid FBI informant who she called "extremely credible." Referring to notes Greene said she took after leaving the SCIF in which she read the document, the congresswoman said — providing greater detail than has been shared publicly before — the report includes claims that there are financial records in existence showing two separate $5 million payments to "fix" a situation: one to Hunter Biden and one to, "specifically," Joe Biden. "Back in 2015-2016, Burisma was looking to buy a U.S.-based oil and gas company," Greene said. "This came from being advised by Hunter Biden and his partners." […] The "owner of Burisma said that Hunter was stupid, and that his other business partner was smart," Greene added. "He also said that he paid $5 million to one Biden and he paid $5 million to another Biden, and it was all bribery to get Shokin fired and end the investigation into Burisma," MTG emphasized. […] According to Greene's recollection of what was contained in the unclassified FBI report, the owner of Burisma told the informant that he "was not happy" Donald Trump was elected but said "it would take ten years for all of us to find out the payments made to the Bidens because of how many bank accounts there were." At the time, Greene explained, "there were no direct payments made to the 'Big Guy,' but in the meeting, after he had become more upset as things were unfolding," the owner of Burisma "told the informant that he has two pieces of evidence showing proof of payment to Hunter and specifically Joe Biden." Greene said that business owners "always keep records of their business payments" and the "owner of Burisma kept a record, especially of the bribes…

The real question is whether the Department of Justice, which is infested with pro-Biden, Trump-hating lawyers, does anything. But the FBI, having been exposed for being a biased law enforcement agency that will go out of its way to protect members of the Democratic Party, will not be able to slither its way out of this one. The Durham Report compartmentalized all the nasty deeds, lying, and illegal spying the FBI conducted during the Trump years to keep the Russian hoax alive. We also know that top bureau agents have been interfering in any investigation involving Hunter Biden, Joe, or other family members. Mollie Hemingway wrote a lengthy piece about how the FBI can no longer leak fake narratives about this investigation because we all know their tricks, who from the media they’ll tap to lend a hand, and which Democrat they will zero in to be their QB1 in these psyops.

The bureau went so far as to refuse to turn over the documents from the FBI’s informant before finally relenting upon threat of contempt charges against Director Chris Wray. Hemingway added that when the FBI tried to dig in and wait out House Republicans over the Biden corruption document, they reached out to the same media clowns who peddled their Russian collusion nonsense (via The Federalist):

Instead of complying with congressional requests, including a subpoena for the document, the FBI and its associates began leaking to Democrat media, in some cases to the exact same media figures they had worked with to spread the false Russia-collusion narrative. Grassley mentioned a May 18 article in The New York Times, likely the one by Adam Goldman, in which the noted Russia-collusion hoaxer wrote a glowing profile of Timothy Thibault that appeared to be sourced to Thibault and the FBI. The profile attempted to discredit decorated FBI agents who opposed his political handling of sensitive investigations. Thibault was one of the FBI agents who reportedly shut down legitimate investigations into the Biden family business and spoke openly of his animus toward President Trump and former Attorney General Bill Barr. He was reportedly forced out of the bureau last year after questions about his conduct became public. Brian Auten is another FBI official under scrutiny, reportedly for pushing Trump-Russia collusion and inappropriately discrediting Hunter Biden stories. Other examples of FBI leaks abound. CNN’s Evan Perez was used to push the FBI’s spin on the document Grassley seeks. […] “The document has origins in a tranche of documents that Rudy Giuliani provided to the Justice Department in 2020, people briefed on the matter said,” Perez asserted without evidence. It turns out it’s not true. Not only is the document, which details information from a longtime trusted confidential human source, unrelated to the information Giuliani brought to the FBI, it includes information from a previous interview of the source in 2017, three years before the Giuliani inquiry. Still, the unsubstantiated story was enough for Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to spread the falsehood even further. Raskin is the ranking Democrat on the House’s Oversight Committee, which is investigating FBI mishandling of investigations into the Biden family business. He serves a similar role to the one Adam Schiff played when Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., was attempting to unravel the FBI’s Russia-collusion hoax. Schiff’s office was known for misleading leaks to CNN and other Democrat media outfits. He also falsely claimed for years to have evidence of treasonous collusion with Russia to steal the 2016 election. […] The Washington Post won a Pulitzer for its role in pushing the information operation the FBI and other malign actors orchestrated against President Donald Trump, in which he was falsely accused of being a traitor who had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election…One of the reporters who shared in the prize was Devlin Barrett, who reportedly spent time with Wray last week.

Along with Perry Stein and Jacqueline Alemany, Barrett helped the FBI and other Democrat operatives attempt a cover-up of the dispute with Congress. They claimed the FBI and Department of Justice, under the guidance of Barr, “reviewed allegations from a confidential informant about Joe Biden and his family, and they determined there were no grounds for further investigative steps,” according to Raskin and “other people familiar with the investigation.”

Nope. Barr referred the matter to the US attorney’s office in Delaware. Like Russian collusion, the lies easily fall apart because nothing can prop them up. There’s nothing other than the prestige and reputation of the FBI and the establishment media, which has been damaged beyond repair by the Trump-Russian collusion myth. No one trusts or believes them anymore, which is well. The old operations of manufacturing and selling lies to the media can’t work when there’s solid evidence of corruption involving Joe Biden…allegedly.