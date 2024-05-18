Absolute Mayhem Engulfed House Oversight Hearing Concerning Whether to Hold AG Garland in Contempt

The Biden White House opted to invoke executive privilege over the audio tapes of his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur during the investigation into whether the president mishandled classified documents. This strikes at the heart of Biden’s mental capacity since Hur noted in his report how Biden would be viewed as an old man with memory problems. Despite not filing charges, Democrats were incensed over the observations about Biden’s memory, which is required per Department of Justice policy concerning outlining any mitigating factors that could arise at trial.

The failure to turn over those tapes led to contempt hearings concerning Attorney General Merrick Garland, who essentially said that lawmakers' subpoenas could be ignored if he didn’t like them. The DOJ is so essential that they can ignore these orders. Ignoring subpoenas seems to be a Democratic Party pastime.

During the hearing over holding Mr. Garland in contempt, Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tore into each other, which led to mayhem engulfing the House Oversight Committee. Greene commented on Crockett’s eyelashes, while Crockett said Georgia Republican had a “bleach blond, bad-built butch body” (via Newsweek):

A House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday night was plunged into chaos after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia insulted Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, prompting a fiery exchange between the two, which was later widely condemned on social media. As the congresswomen insulted each other's personal appearances over "fake eyelashes" and a "bleach blond, bad-built butch body," both conservatives and liberals seem to have found the exchange distasteful and not worthy of Congress. […] The committee was considering whether Attorney General Merrick Garland should be held in contempt of Congress over his refusal to turn over audio recordings of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur, when the Georgia Republican asked Democrats in the room if any of them employ the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan. […] Crockett, a Missouri-born Democrat, who has represented portions of the Dallas and Tarrant Counties since 2023, pointed out that the issue had nothing to do with the hearing. "Do you know what we're here for?" she asked Greene. "I don't think you know what you're here for... I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading," the Georgia Republican shot back. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York intervened, immediately calling Greene to order: "That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person," she said. […] She later agreed to have her words taken down for the proceedings to continue, as asked by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, but she refused to apologize to Crockett.

Some entertainment for sure, but it doesn’t absolve Greene of pushing a motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson, an ill-timed and poorly orchestrated political stunt that died quickly on the vine. I'm not saying Johnson is a superb speaker, but it’s not the time for such overhauls. House Republicans had no appetite to sit through this production again, while House Democrats circled their wagons around Johnson, ensuring the motion’s defeat.

Still, this tit-for-tat is one of the reasons why Greene was elected. She’s an attack dog and does not care about how anyone feels about her. That has its uses, just not recently.