Why Some Wisconsin Bar Patrons Got a Hefty Bar Tab After Monday Night Football Ended

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 13, 2023 6:30 AM

Most patrons at this Wisconsin bar woke up Tuesday to bank accounts that were a little lighter. For some, it might have been a wipeout. The establishment offered free drinks if the New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Some of the footage from that night is not pretty, especially when loud cheers echoed through the bar when Rodgers went down early in the first quarter after suffering a torn Achilles. He’s now out for the season, a brutal blow to a franchise hoping to make a Super Bowl appearance by acquiring the future Hall of Famer, formerly with the Green Bay Packers. Not that it’s any consolation to Jets fans, but their front office will keep their first-round pick for next year’s draft, as Rodgers won’t take a minimum of 65% of snaps this season.

No doubt, this was a winnable game for the Bills, who have won the AFC East three years in a row, but QB Josh Allen threw three interceptions and lost a fumble, making way for a Jets win in overtime. That’s when it hit: the bar tabs everyone was racking up were due—it was a margin call. Local news outlets added that the cheers from the crowd were based on customers’ hope for free alcohol, not celebrating their former franchise QB being injured.

It might not have been a six-leg parlay, but it was a gamble. Grown folks made a wager and lost. Pay the bartender to avoid a vig.

