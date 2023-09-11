DeSantis Calls on Biden to Declassify Remaining 9/11 Documents
Keith Olbermann Mocks Aaron Rodgers' Potential Season-Ending Injury During NY Jets Opener

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 11, 2023 9:25 PM

MetLife Stadium is cursed. The New York Giants got blown out 40-0 on Sunday Night Football against the (hated) Dallas Cowboys. And now, during the Jets home opener against the Buffalo Bills—Aaron Rodgers went down. Rodgers got pressured off a blitz and suffered a game-ending injury while trying to get out of a sack. That’s the report right now. It could be season-ending, with concerns that he ruptured his Achilles. 

Was Trump Warmly Received or Booed Out of the Stadium in Iowa? Matt Vespa

The Jets trade for Rodgers gave the long-suffering franchise, which hasn’t been to the postseason in 12 consecutive seasons, hope for a playoff berth and a trip to the Super Bowl. That quickly ended in the first quarter when Rodgers went down. I’m not a Jets fan, but no one roots for players to get injured. This divisional rivalry had the makings of an epic duel between the future Hall of famer and the Bills’ Josh Allen. 

Now, we all must wait and see what further tests find. So far, X-rays show no broken bones, though that doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods concerning tendons and ligaments. In the meantime, classless and attention-seeking clown Keith Olbermann mocked Rodgers’ injury over—you guessed it—his previous stance on COVID vaccinations:

It's obvious that Olbermann has no intention of working on any network again. He’s been a hyperbolic ignoramus since the 2016 election. He was tolerable but annoying during the Bush and Obama years—no longer. 

Are you that bored, Keith? It's the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Go outside and touch grass, dude. 

Prayers up for Rodgers. It’s now 13-3 Buffalo heading into the half.

By the way, this is how he entered the game. Amazing:


