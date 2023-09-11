Keith Olbermann Mocks Aaron Rodgers' Potential Season-Ending Injury During NY Jets Opener

MetLife Stadium is cursed. The New York Giants got blown out 40-0 on Sunday Night Football against the (hated) Dallas Cowboys. And now, during the Jets home opener against the Buffalo Bills—Aaron Rodgers went down. Rodgers got pressured off a blitz and suffered a game-ending injury while trying to get out of a sack. That’s the report right now. It could be season-ending, with concerns that he ruptured his Achilles.

By video, our panel of doctors have significant worry for a season-ending injury for #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers



More info⏩https://t.co/QZtfW9auQW pic.twitter.com/2Kqhis3jhx — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 12, 2023

"Holy cow! I cannot believe this."



Peyton was shook by Aaron Rodgers' early injury. pic.twitter.com/rhmSXMW6O5 — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is being helped off the field by two trainers. He is being taken back to the blue medical tent.



He tossed his helmet off to the side as he went in.



The #Jets offensive line — which had such concerns going into this season — let up pressure right off the jump.… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 12, 2023

Jets now have ruled out Aaron Rodgers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

At this point, hope for high ankle sprain and not Achilles. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 12, 2023

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has been downgraded to OUT with an ankle injury.



He will not return.



That is very, very not good. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 12, 2023

The Jets trade for Rodgers gave the long-suffering franchise, which hasn’t been to the postseason in 12 consecutive seasons, hope for a playoff berth and a trip to the Super Bowl. That quickly ended in the first quarter when Rodgers went down. I’m not a Jets fan, but no one roots for players to get injured. This divisional rivalry had the makings of an epic duel between the future Hall of famer and the Bills’ Josh Allen.

The Giants lost 40-0 and somehow didn’t have the worst week in New York. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) September 12, 2023

Now, we all must wait and see what further tests find. So far, X-rays show no broken bones, though that doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods concerning tendons and ligaments. In the meantime, classless and attention-seeking clown Keith Olbermann mocked Rodgers’ injury over—you guessed it—his previous stance on COVID vaccinations:

It's obvious that Olbermann has no intention of working on any network again. He’s been a hyperbolic ignoramus since the 2016 election. He was tolerable but annoying during the Bush and Obama years—no longer.

Are you that bored, Keith? It's the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Go outside and touch grass, dude.

Prayers up for Rodgers. It’s now 13-3 Buffalo heading into the half.

By the way, this is how he entered the game. Amazing:



