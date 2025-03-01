GOP Rep Highlights Why He Thinks the Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump Was a Total Dud

The slew of right-leaning influencers who touted the Jeffrey Epstein file, whether they knew it or not, became the face of a document dump dud that rightly angered many this week. The Trump Justice Department promised new files on Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous New York financier, child sex offender, and pal of the world’s rich and famous, who ‘committed suicide’ in August of 2019 while in federal custody. There’s allegedly a lot of dirt on the political elite and Hollywood icons who reportedly partook in this man’s escapades.

I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein's phonebook.



THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment.



GET US THE… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 27, 2025

Instead, it was a trove of already public documents. Later that evening, Attorney General Pam Bondi also released a tranche of documents, though most were already known through the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s top lieutenant. FBI Director Kash Patel essentially promised to look under every rock to ensure total transparency in this effort. Yet, in retrospect, Bondi and Patel likely still don’t have operational control over the institution, which Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) reminded us yesterday:

The fact that the Epstein files haven’t yet been released demonstrates that the President doesn’t yet have operational control of the DOJ and FBI.



It could take a while to establish, or as with his first term, it might never be established. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 28, 2025

Also, even when Bondi and Patel have a better grip within the DOJ, we likely have a ways to go before an actual document dump occurs: Maxwell is appealing her case to the Supreme Court.

Hi everyone. Re: Epstein files. Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, is currently on appeal to the Supreme Court (filed January 2025) so don’t expect much new from DOJ until that is resolved. This was the situation today, will be tomorrow and the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/SSZvsaeTla — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 28, 2025

And you already know about the alleged shenanigans at the Southern District of New York: