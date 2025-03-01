GOP Rep Highlights Why He Thinks the Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump Was a...
Tipsheet

Liberal Journalist Compares Zelenskyy To Jesus Christ

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 01, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A reporter's recent comparison of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Jesus Christ has sparked outrage among conservatives. They view it as a gross exaggeration and an unwarranted elevation of a foreign leader. Critics contend that such praise risks elevating Zelenskyy to a status he hasn't earned, especially given his recent controversial handling of U.S. aid and relations with President Donald Trump.

Far-left outlet The Daily Beast reporter Julia Davis drew a controversial comparison, likening Zelenskyy to the Savior in a Friday social media post following his tense confrontation with President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House. The heated conversation meant to sign a deal with the U.S. for its rare Earth minerals, ended in controversy after Trump kicked the Ukrainian president out of his office and called him disrespectful. 

In her post, Davis referenced Vance’s confrontation with Zelenskyy regarding the foreign leader’s lack of gratitude towards the U.S., which has provided substantial financial support to Ukraine during its ongoing war with Russia. The journalist also shared a photograph of Hollywood director Mel Gibson and actor Jim Caviezel portraying Jesus Christ. 

“You don’t look grateful,” David wrote on her X post. 

However, as of early 2025, the U.S. has provided approximately $65.9 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded the nation in 2022. 

According to a fact sheet published by the White House in December, the U.S. has committed $61.4 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war on February 24, 2022. On December 2, the lame-duck president called for an additional $725 million in a military assistance package that included munitions, surface-to-air missile systems, small arms, spare parts, and demolition equipment. A few days later, on December 7, former President Joe Biden pledged to send $988 million in military aid. On December 12, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a military aid package to Kyiv worth $500 million, comprising HIMARS ammunition, drones, and armored vehicles. 

