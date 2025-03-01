GOP Rep Highlights Why He Thinks the Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump Was a...
Don Lemon Had a Meltdown Over Megyn Kelly's Remarks Over Joy Reid

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 01, 2025 6:30 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Former CNN host Don Lemon was not happy with Megyn Kelly. Kelly delivered a brutal take on the firing of MSNBC’s Joy Reid, whose takes were soaked in idiocy and delusion. Lemon had a meltdown over her response for some reason. Kelly, a former Fox News host like Lemon, produces content independently. I guess Lemon needed to fill some time, though the liberal commentator admits he doesn’t like talking about this since he feels it feeds the trolls; Lemon believes Kelly has become since leaving NBC.

Lemon calls Kelly a racist and then tells her to go f*ck herself. He later appears to accuse Kelly’s husband of being gay:

Also, what’s this:

I'll leave you when Lemon tried to take on Dan Bongino, who is now the deputy director of the FBI:

