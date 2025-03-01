Don Lemon Had a Meltdown Over Megyn Kelly's Remarks Over Joy Reid

Former CNN host Don Lemon was not happy with Megyn Kelly. Kelly delivered a brutal take on the firing of MSNBC’s Joy Reid, whose takes were soaked in idiocy and delusion. Lemon had a meltdown over her response for some reason. Kelly, a former Fox News host like Lemon, produces content independently. I guess Lemon needed to fill some time, though the liberal commentator admits he doesn’t like talking about this since he feels it feeds the trolls; Lemon believes Kelly has become since leaving NBC.
NEW: Former CNN host Don Lemon tells Megyn Kelly to go "f*ck herself" because she was mean to Joy Reid, reminds his viewers that Reid is a woman.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2025
Lemon tried claiming that Kelly was a misogynist because she trolled Reid, who sadly lost her low-rated show.
The far-left show host… pic.twitter.com/W4N9zHcLWD
Don Lemon to Megyn Kelly: “Tell your husband to stop looking at my husband”pic.twitter.com/AUcl2BL5oX— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 27, 2025
Megyn unloads on Don Lemon pic.twitter.com/UaVuVyxECW— A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) February 26, 2025
Lemon calls Kelly a racist and then tells her to go f*ck herself. He later appears to accuse Kelly’s husband of being gay:
Also, what’s this:
Don Lemon has lost it. pic.twitter.com/VNhRs94JHG— Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) February 28, 2025
I'll leave you when Lemon tried to take on Dan Bongino, who is now the deputy director of the FBI:
Dan Bongino vs. Don Lemon is an interview moment I'll never forget.— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 18, 2024
Got whooped on television. pic.twitter.com/aD2xGU3hlX
