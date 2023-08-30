DeSantis Sends a Warning to Potential Looters After Hurricane Idalia
Mitch McConnell Froze Again...and It Happened at the Worst Time

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 30, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suffered another health scare while fielding questions from the press in Covington, Kentucky. The Republican leader froze for at least 30 seconds when asked if he was running for re-election (via NBC News):


Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze again Wednesday, this time during a gaggle with reporters in Covington, Kentucky, stopping for more than 30 seconds after he was asked if he would run for re-election. 

The Kentucky Republican froze in July at a news conference on Capitol Hill, going silent for 19 seconds before being escorted away from the cameras. McConnell, 81, returned shortly afterward and continued his news conference, telling reporters, “I’m fine.” 

When it became apparent that McConnell had frozen again on Wednesday, an aide came up to him and asked, “Did you hear the question, senator?” McConnell continued to be unresponsive. 

Once McConnell re-engaged, he responded briefly to another question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican; his aide needed to repeat the question to him. McConnell was then asked about former President Donald Trump, another question that had to be repeated. McConnell brushed off the question because he does not usually engage in Trump-related topics. He then left.

This health scare isn’t the first time McConnell froze at a presser. In July, the Kentucky Republican also suffered a similar brain freeze during a Hill presser and had to be escorted from the podium by his colleagues. He was later seen walking through the Capitol Building, claiming he was fine.


