Whatever Happened to the Trump Election Fraud Report?

It dawned on me yesterday: Where’s the Trump report on 2020 election fraud? The 100-page report was supposed to contain “irrefutable” proof that electoral funny business cost the former president in the last presidential election. There were plans for a beautiful press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, to reveal the document, an event that would bring left-wingers to full froth. The announcement was supposed to happen on Monday at 11 a.m. Well, it got scrapped, with Trump opting to include it in the legal filings concerning the former president’s latest indictment in Georgia (via Politico):

Former President Donald Trump will no longer hold a news conference nor release a supposed extensive report that he previously said would clear him and his allies of wrongdoing in the wake of his latest indictment by a Georgia grand jury, he said on Thursday. “Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday evening.

The optics would have been bad due to the indictment, though I doubt Trump would have cared. At least it’s not entirely scuttled. We’ll have to read about it when the legal proceedings for this electoral RICO case start. When that happens has yet to be determined. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants this trial to commence within two months. That idea is for sure to be torpedoed. This case against Trump is the one that could potentially last the longest.